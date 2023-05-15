Row over Kerry GAA museum rekindled – ‘I believe Killarney is the best location’

Killarney or Tralee? Debate reignites over which town is better suited to home Kerry’s GAA museum.

The divisive issue of where a Kerry GAA museum should be situated has again resurfaced during Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC).

The fiery topic of whether Tralee or Killarney is the best location for the museum has been a bone of contention for several years, with both towns laying claim to a decision that is in the hands of Kerry County Board.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill tabled a motion calling for support for the museum to be part of the proposed multi-million upgrade of Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

He feels more indoor and all-weather attractions are vital to sustaining tourism in Killarney with a GAA museum top of that list.

Cllr Cahill stressed the museum was necessary in order to share the rich tradition and story of the GAA in Kerry and its importance to local culture. He said Killarney – as a prime tourism area with a large footfall – is the best location.

“Who really has a bigger and more colourful story to tell about the GAA than the Kingdom of Kerry with its great history,” he said.

“I believe Killarney is the best location. In my opinion, there is no place better for a GAA museum than Fitzgerald Stadium as it’s within walking distance of the town,” Cllr Cahill added.

But it didn’t take long for a counter proposal to arrive when Fianna Fáil Cllr Johnnie Wall referenced the fact Tralee is already home to a GAA museum; one that has featured several exhibitions over the years.

“There are a lot of Kerry GAA artefacts in the Kerry County Museum, which is in the heart of Tralee. This is the ideal spot for it,” Cllr Wall said.

His party colleague Cllr Mikey Sheehy spoke of having to wear his ‘Tralee hat’ on the issue but said it was important for the council to fully support the idea of a GAA museum, regardless of its location.

At a recent Tralee MD meeting, Cllr Sheehy ‘reached out’ to Kerry GAA to make Tralee its preferred location and referenced how the Kerry County Board was founded in Tralee in November 1888.

“We all need to get behind this. I don’t think the traditional museum approach is suitable anymore. I’m speaking here with my Tralee hat on. We feel we’re the ideal location for this. I really think we need to promote the project as a county,” Cllr Sheehy said.

Killarney Independent Cllr Niall O’Callaghan reiterated the need for a GAA museum to be part of an interactive tourism offering, saying the day of a ‘stand-alone’ museum is over.

“Funding is an issue because they [museums] don’t make money. You have to come with a plan and more than just a museum,” Cllr O’Callaghan said.

“It’s easy to say ‘let’s have a museum’ and everyone fights their corner. Everyone wants it, which I totally understand. I want it in Killarney. But it has to make financial sense,” he added.

"It’s Kerry County Board’s decision to make. The one thing we can all agree on is that Fitzgerald Stadium needs a serious upgrade,” Cllr O’Callaghan said.