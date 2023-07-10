Residents of Kerry Estate show true community spirit as new play and exercise facility opened

Residents of the Pinewood Estate, Killarney, Eleanor and Denis Coffey pictured at the new community recreation facilities on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

She may be advancing in years but Eleanor Joyce is up and out every morning using the new exercise are in Pinewood Estate in Killarney.

Eleanor is just one of many who is set to enjoy and benefit from the estate’s new community recreation area which was officially opened last Friday.

It is a development that the community is rightly proud of especially given the hurdles that had to be overcome not least the Covid pandemic which delayed the project even further.

But now the new facility which incorporates a multi-sport area, all age exercise equipment as well as seating and raised planting beds, is the pride and joy of the estate.

Chairperson Neil Coffey said it is of huge benefit to young and old: “The age profile of the Pinewood estate and their needs have changed over the years and the Residents’ Association were anxious to make use of the old basketball court to deliver a recreational facility that would support the needs of the people in the estate now and into the future” he said.

“We are very proud of it,” added Secretary Eileen Mayse who said several hurdles had to be overcome to get the project open.

Though exempt from planning the development was appealed to An Bord Pleanála and they approved the project in recent weeks. The facility was funded by a LEADER grant of just over €78,000 through South Kerry Development Partnership CLG (SKDP) as well as match funding put up by the Pinewood Residents Association and a contribution through a lease on the site provided by Kerry County Council.

The idea for the project came about through an earlier LEADER funded Feasibility Study.

Chairperson of SKDP Tony Donnelly, who performed the official opening said that this project is an excellent example of how communities, working with SKDP through the LEADER programme, can plan and develop new facilities in their areas that will be of benefit to all.