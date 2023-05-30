Progress continues on South Kerry Greenway – ‘It is going to be wonderful’

On the South Kerry Greenway as it enters the 140 year old Gleensk Viaduct Viaduct which was part of the line on Great Southern and Western Railway.

Agnes and John O'Sullivan who are the owners of the land where part of The South Kerry Greenway is currently being constructed. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

On a clear day...The view from midway on The Gleensk Viaduct on The South Kerry Greenway.

On the South Kerry Greenway a group consisting of workers, landowners and passing visitors made their way to the work site near The Gleensk Viaduct on Friday morning last, L-R: Kevin Griffin, Jack McGillycuddy, Paul McGillycuddy, Sean O'Sullivan, Michael Anthony O'Sullivan, Agnes O'Sullivan, Aine Sheehan, Jonathan O'Mahony, Eileen Tuohy, Cara Tuohy, Robert Houlihan, Cian O'Shea, William Powell, Barbara Svenson, Bob Svenson, Philip Kelly. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Agnes and John O'Sullivan were lucky enough to get a glimpse of the view on the South Kerry Greenway last week when they walked up to what was once their land and is now going to be part of the greenway.

There has been significant progress on the South Kerry Greenway in recent months and currently work is taking place in Glenbeigh just close to the viaduct on the lands belonging to the local couple who are delighted the project is moving forward.

"It is great to see progress,” said Agnes who, along with John and their family, watched a little bit of history in the making as their lands are transformed into a new cycleway.

The owners of Bed and Breakfast Taobh Coille may benefit from a business perspective but they are more concerned with the huge boost it will give to the entire region.

"We are in our senior years now but we have to think of South Kerry. It is a great project, they are working on our little patch now and it was a wonderful thing to be standing there with my family last week,” she said.

"We are very honoured to be part of it.. The views are absolutely panoramic,” she said.

The South Kerry Greenway will be located right across the road from their house and they are looking forward to walking and cycling it when it opens.

Kerry County Council said this week that the section from Glenbeigh to Mountain Stage is advancing well and the Project Team expect to make significant progress in the summer weather conditions.

The approved scheme is being constructed using a multi-team approach with some sections being built by direct labour and other areas being constructed by contractors.

Kerry County Council also moved to reassure landowners that they will work with them to try to minimise the effects the works will have on their daily lives.

“This work would not be possible without a collaborative approach with the landowners. It is always our aim to minimise impacts on landowners and neighbours while the works are underway and we have an experienced team who are very conscious of the importance of good co-ordination with the landowners and the community along the route,” said Senior Engineer Paul Curry.

Kerry County Council have also confirmed that the section between Mountain Stage and Kells will go to tender in late summer and works will take place on this section in 2024. This is one of the most challenging sections of the route.

The council are also planning to develop a website to provide regular updates on progress and planned works and is planning to set up a central site compound (or cabin) along the route in mid-2023 where further information will be available from the project team.