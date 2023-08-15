Planned closure of Ring of Kerry road causing anger but works must be undertaken says councillor

Map of the Diversion in place for the Ring of Kerry road closure

Planned works on the main Ring of Kerry route which will lead to a night-time closure of the vital route for 11 weeks is causing anger among motorists who travel the route to work regularly.

Concerns have also been raised about deliveries to towns and villages during the closure.

Kerry County Council have announced the N70 Road at Gleensk will have an eleven-week night-time road closure from 8pm to 7am commencing on Sunday night, October 1 until Friday morning, December 15.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated during the proposed interim night-time closures.

In the council advert published this week Kerry County Council said the purpose of the road closure is to facilitate structural intervention works to address existing damage to a section of embankment supporting the N70 at Gleensk.

They have sought the public views on the issue and many have taken to social media to complain about the closure.

Cllr Norma Moriarty (FF) says that she has been contacted by several people who have concerns particularly those travelling to work via this route. She moved to reassure the public that there are alternative routes available.

She said that despite the upheaval it will cause the work is absolutely vital and if not carried out could lead to the road being closed for even longer as it would be unsafe to use.

"I acknowledge the enormous inconvenience it will be but our hands are tied. While there are are concerns about the closure the road will be closed completely if works are not carried out,” she explained.

The main diversion route is via Kenmare as announced by Kerry County Council but local routes like the Ballagasheen are available to use too for the local residents.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said Kerry County Council engineers looked at other alternative routes to use but it was not possible. The proposed diversion will also be available on the council website, kerrycoco.ie

Submissions to be returned not later than 5pm on Monday, August 21 to the Administrative Officer, Kerry National Roads Office, Kerry County Council, The Island Centre, Castleisland or emailed to info@kerry.nrdo.ie.