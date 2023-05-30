Pictures show sun shining as thousands take on Ring of Beara cycle in Kerry
Sinead KelleherKerryman
Summer arrived in style this week and just in time for the thousands of cyclists who took part in this year's Ring of Beara which has been deemed another huge success.
The ninth running of the popular event saw 4,500 cyclists completed a choice of 110km or 140km routes that started and finished in Kenmare Town, and incorporated the stunning terrain of the Beara Peninsula.
Participants cycled around the best of Beara, passing through Ardgroom, Allihies, Castletownbere, Glengarriff and Eyeries, and stopping off at various points for refreshments and rehydration.
After all the hard work was done it was back to Kenmare where thousands basked in the summer sunshine and enjoyed the party atmosphere that prevailed throughout the town.
15 community groups are set to benefit from this year’s Ring of Beara Cycle, with an estimated total of €50,000 to be distributed amongst Kenmare charities including Kenmare Special Needs Group, Kenmare Family Resource Centre, Palliative Care Group Kenmare and St John of
God as well as charities on the Beara peninsula including Castletownbere Development Association (CDA), local schools and youth groups on the Beara Peninsula, Since its inception, the Ring of Beara Cycle has donated over €400,000 to local charities.
In addition to the adults’ cycle, a popular and important part of the Ring of Beara Cycle is the Kids’ Cycle. This happy and fun event is free for kids between 3rd and 5th class, and around 200 children took part this year in the 2km loop route of Kenmare Town, with each small cyclist receiving a coveted finisher’s medal.