Pictures show Kerry regatta season coming to a close in Valentia as sun shines at last

It has been a difficult rowing season given the weather this summer but all was forgotten as sun shone for the final race of the season and the warm weather coupled with perfect rowing conditions made for a great day for rowers and spectators.

The first race of the day was the Under 14 Girls and Valentia lead from start to finish closely followed by Cromane and Callinafercy. The second race of the day was again won by Valentia their Under 16 boys taking the Gold ahead of Caherdaniel and Sneem.

Valentia made it three in a row when thy won the u16 girls with a battle royale behind them for second place between Cahersiveen and Sive and it was the girls from Cahersiveen that ultimately took the silver.

There was another huge entry for the Under 14 Mix and again the home club of Valentia took the gold ahead of Glen/Ballinskelligs and Callinafercy taking the bronze. The Under 18 Boys of Callinafercy who have won all their races in the South and Mid Kerry circuit lead from start to finish ahead of Valentia and Sneem.

The under 18 girls of Portmagee took the Gold in their race ahead of Sive and Valentia. The u12 race the biggest race of the day with 10 crews taking to the line was a spectacle to watch and it was Valentia who took the Gold ahead of Cromane and Glen/Ballinskelligs.

The Senior Ladies was a battle royale too and it was the ladies from Sive who took the Gold ahead of Valentia and Sneem. The Senior Mens race was won by Callinafercy ahead of a second Callinafercy crew and Caherdaniel.

The Seine Boat race was the last race of the day and the huge crowd waited for the biggest race of the day with six boats taking to the line and we were treated to a fierce race. At the start Cnuicin took the lead and were joined by Cromane, Sneem, Cahersiveen, and Valentia with Glen/Ballinskelligs just behind the pack and it was some race up to the first buoy with four boats namely Cromane, Valentia, Sneem and Cahersiveen rounding together Cromane took the lead and just a boat length behind was Sneem and Valentia with Cahersiveen on their stern heading for the second buoy.

It was a battle as they rounded the second buoy it was Cromane heading for home a length ahead of Sneem then Valentia and Cahersiveen the race was on for the finish line and it was indeed a fierce battle at the head of the race between Cromane and Sneem and it was length or indeed it was down to three quarters of a length at times all the way to the Marina corner where Valentia came back in to the race themselves at the point of the marina.

Cromane went for it and the noise was simply deafening as Sneem and Valentia did everything to get up on par but it was Cromane who took the Gold ahead of Sneem and Valentia then Cahersiveen Cnuicin and Glen/Ballinskeeligs to round off some race.

The Emerald from Cromane were locked on points with Sneem and that win gives them after 31 years of waiting the most coveted trophy in Seine Boat racing the Johnny Mahoney Trophy. Huge respect to Sneem who were going for 5 in a row but it was the Emerald of Cromane's day and the celebrations were a joy to see huge respect and sportsmanship after the race is what stood out where all crews shook hands and brings the curtain down on the 2023 season.

Results

U14 Girls 1st Valentia 2nd Cromane 3rd Callinafercy

U16 Boys 1st Valentia 2nd Caherdaniel 3rd Sneem

U16 Girls 1st Valentia 2nd Cahersiveen 3rd Sive

U14 Mix 1st Valentia 2nd Glen/Ballinskelligs 3rd Callinfercy

U18 Boys 1st Callinafercy 2nd Valentia 3rd Sneem

U18 Girls 1st Pormtagee 2nd Sive 3rd Valentia

U12 1st Valentia 2nd Cromane 3rd Glen/Ballinskelligs

Sen Ladies 1st Sive 2nd Valentia 3rd Sneem

Sen Men 1st Callinafercy 2nd Callinafercy 3rd Caherdaniel

Seine Boat 1st Cromane 2nd Sneem 3rd Valentia

The annual ladies Seine Boat take place on Saturday, September 16, in Cahersiveen at 6pm