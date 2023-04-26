Pictures show Kerry pub owners Declan and Breeda on their last night behind the famous bar
After three generations Falvey's pub enters a new era
Sinead KelleherKerryman
Thank you for more than ‘70 years of memories’ said Declan Falvey as he stepped out from behind the well-known Killorglin pub this week for the last time.
He and his wife Breeda ran the pub for 42 years together and Declan himself grew up in JD Falvey’s which has been in the family for more than 122 years.
But now it is time for a new chapter for Declan and Breeda and more so for Canadian Katie Graham and Dave Coffey who are taking up the helm in Falvey’s Bar.
Declan says the reality of his decision to retire has not yet sunk in but that he is sad to leave the bar trade behind.
“It has been a three-week wake with celebrations. It has been brillaint to meet and greet all our customers and recount the stories,” he said.
His final message to all his customers is ‘Thank you for everything’.
“We will miss you we have 46 years of memories the two of us here and 71 years for myself.”
And Good luck to Katie and Dave.