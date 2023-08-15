Pictures show Kerry ladies returning home to adoring fans as captain vows ‘we’re not done yet!’

Breda O'Sullivan and Joan Clifford from Killorglin waiting for Kerry Ladies team to arrive at the Glebe Car Park, Killarney on Monday evening. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The saying ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ won’t be of much comfort to the vanquished Kerry ladies following Sunday’s heart-breaking defeat to Dublin. But it’s true, nonetheless.

As the players and management made the slow walk to the stage in Castleisland and Killarney on Monday evening to greet their adoring fans, they were disappointed but unbowed.

While it’s naturally difficult to return home for a second successive year as the defeated All-Ireland finalists, it tells only half a story. The team’s unwavering effort, commitment, skill – and a pledge to return home in 2024 with the Brendan Martin Cup – is the story’s other half.

They left it all on the pitch on Sunday. Save for a Dublin onslaught early in the first half, the result may have been different. In the second half, Kerry upped the ante but there was that lingering sense that they had left themselves with too much of a mountain to climb.

The team created many cherished memories this season. Winning Kerry’s first Division 1 title since 1991 by beating Galway in April is up there, as is the never-to-be-forgotten evening in Tralee in the rain when Kerry dethroned the 2022 All-Ireland champions, Meath, before a crowd of over 5,000 people.

Co-manager Declan Quill reflected as much when he thanked the supporters at the homecoming, saying it was fantastic seeing so many people welcoming home the team after a bitter-sweet season.

Declan said the management, players, and supporters had ‘really grown together’ in recent years. He received a huge roar of approval from the crowd when saying the team was only a ‘small step away’ from bringing home the Brendan Martin Cup.

“They’re an absolutely fantastic bunch of girls. It’s great to see the amount of young girls here wearing the Kerry colours and aspiring to be like these girls in the future,” Declan said.

“Not only that, but it’s great to see a lot of young fellas looking up to the girls as well. It’s growing over the years; it’s phenomenal to see, and the girls really appreciate all the support they’ve got in the past few weeks,” he added.

Lastly, the indomitable spirit of Kerry was reflected in Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea. Despite having an ACL injury and overcoming all the personal adversity this brings, Siofra courageously played a part against Dublin on Sunday.

“A huge thank you for the support on Sunday and the send off on Saturday, it was unbelievable. You really set us up for the weekend,” Siofra said.

She complemented the clubs and communities for the welcome and the pride they show in the players representing them.

“It’s great to see the boys and girls here. We see ourselves as role models. We feel we have let you down in one sense, but we’ll keep coming back. We’re not done yet,” Siofra said, stoking a roar from the Kerry crowd.