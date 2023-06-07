Photos show times past at Kilgarvan Vintage day

Con Cronin from Kilgarvan after buying the handmade apple tart from Margaret O'Sullivan at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Jasmine Eldred and Luca from Killarney pictured at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Fiona,Sadhbh,Hannah and Jeremiah Kelleher pictured at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Conor and Andrew Clifford, Katie, John and Paul Harrington with Kieran O'Neill pictured at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

L-r: Seamus Kelleher, James Harington, Alan Mitchell with his son David, Liam and Eamonn Horgan, Jimmy Wholey, Michael Scannell, Trevor Mitchell, Michael Twomey, Moss Trant, Siobhan Horgan, Paudie O'Sullivan, John Lucey, Margaret O'Sullivan, Eileen Hickey pictured at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ballingeary Pipe Band performing at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Verity, Beatrice, Esme and Oliver Leonard from Glenflesk at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Jimmy Wholey and Noel Queen from Kenmare pictured at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Eamonn Harrington, farrier from Kenmare and Joyce Canavan (River Valley Stables) pictured with Monty and Ozy at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Bill and Jane Smith from Kilgarvan pictured near their 1936 Riley at the Roughty Valley Vintage Fair Day in Kilgarvan on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

THE now annual Kilgarvan Vintage Fair can only be hailed as a success given the huge crowds in attendance and the wonderful array of attractions.

The traditional fair day brings back to life many of the old ways, and the local community ensured that there was something for everyone to enjoy, not least the traditional fare which included bacon, turnips and cabbage.

Vintage cars and machinery were also on display, drawing huge attention, as did those who dressed up in the fashions of the past.

Children also enjoyed the day out with a kids tractor run one of the highlights.