Photos show kids enjoying Easter Egg hunt fun at Dinis Cottage

Teresa and Victoria Cudek pictured at the Easter Egg Hunt at Dinis Cottage on Easter Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Lucy Leahy getting her face painted by Patricia Quigley at the Easter Egg Hunt at Dinis Cottage on Easter Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Sinéad, Rhys, Aoibhín and Cara Droney pictured with Ellie McSweeny (Dinis Cottage) and Easter Bunny at the Easter Egg Hunt at Dinis Cottage on Easter Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Dominykas Palionis, Algirdas Zukevicius,Kristina Lileikyte and Emilija Palionyte from Listowel having a great time at the Easter Egg Hunt at Dinis Cottage on Easter Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Hugo Ríanne and Aoibhin Spillane pictured with Easter Bunny at the Easter Egg Hunt at Dinis Cottage on Easter Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Mia Leahy, Amy and Lucy Leahy pictured with Lacie and Brody Harnett, Easter Bunny and Ellie McSweeny at the Easter Egg Hunt at Dinis Cottage on Easter Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Emear and Luke Casey from Killarney having a great time at the Easter Egg Hunt at Dinis Cottage on Easter Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Danny Daly and Sean Dan O'Sullivan pictured with Easter Bunny and Ellie McSweeny at the Easter Egg Hunt at Dinis Cottage on Easter Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Fun and Easter eggs were the main items on the menu out at Dinis Cottage in Killarney over the weekend as kids and their parents flocked there on Easter Sunday for a day of fun.

The egg hunt has always been one of the staples of the social calendar in Kerry but it had been on hiatus in recent years due to the pandemic so this year, there was delight all around on Sunday morning as it made a very welcome return.

As well as the fun of getting to hunt and scavenge for eggs, kids were also given the special opportunity to meet the Easter bunny himself as well as getting their face-painted too.

All in all, it was a wonderful day out for everyone involved.

See all the photos from the event in the gallery above...