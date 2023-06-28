Photos show Kerry Parents and Friends celebrating 50 years in service
Kerry’s Parents and Friends Association (KPFA) recently celebrated a milestone moment of 50 years in service with a day of celebration at the Old Monastery in Killarney.
KPFA decided to celebrate this incredible achievement in its history with a one-day festival to say thanks for all the local communities help and support over the years and to say thanks to all staff, supporters and of course the people KPFA support. The mini festival featured stalls selling everything from jewellery, art, crafts to organic products and festive food.
Music and entertainment were provided by the Kelleher family and truly diverse, a local band. A raffle was organised, and many prizes were provided by different businesses and companies around Kerry. A sensory garden that KPFA have been developing during the year, which is funded by the HSE and Hospital Saturday Fund, was unveiled at the celebrations on Saturday.
Speaking on the Sensory Garden, KPFA CEO, Marie Lenihan said:
“The sensory garden was opened by Jacinta O’Callaghan, who recently retired from Kerry Parents and Friends at the Old Monastery. We invited her back to do the honours of opening the garden at the festival. The garden is a really beautiful, peaceful place and even when it was being constructed it was in use by the people we support and they love it.”
The KPFA has been running since 1973 has been providing support for hundreds all across Kerry for half a century now.
Talking about what it means for KPFA to be running for this long, Marie Lenihan told The Kerryman:
“Kerry Parents and Friends was established as it became clear there was no services provided for adults in the county. Today we have 30 centres all over Kerry in all the big towns and we also have hubs in smaller towns. We now provide care for over 300 people and their families, and it means lot that we have grown significantly over the years.”