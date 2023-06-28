Photos show Kerry Parents and Friends celebrating 50 years in service

Declan and Éala Roche having a great time at the KPFA Mini One Day Festival in Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Betty and Claire Rohan from Killarney pictured at the KPFA Mini One Day Festival in Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Faye Casey and Mary Griffin pictured at the KPFA Mini One Day Festival in Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Kerry Parents and Friend Biddy Group performing at the KPFA's new Sensory Garden Official Opening at the Old Monastery in Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Jacinta O'Callaghan cuts the ribbon at the KPFA's new Sensory Garden Official Opening at the Old Monastery in Killarney on Saturday. Also on the photo are Marie Lenihan CEO, Mary Mannix, James O'Brien, Hugh Ryan Chairman KPFA, John James Casey, Catherine Moriarty. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Joe Curran, Kieran Healy, Christopher O'Connor, Anthony O'Connor, performing at the KPFA Mini One Day Festival at the Old Monastery in Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The organisers of the KPFA Mini One Day Festival l-r: Catherine Moriarty, Mike Fleming, Catriona Brosnan, Peter Spillane, Mary Sheehan, May Kerrisk, Adele Kerrisk pictured at the Old Monastery in Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Kerry’s Parents and Friends Association (KPFA) recently celebrated a milestone moment of 50 years in service with a day of celebration at the Old Monastery in Killarney.

KPFA decided to celebrate this incredible achievement in its history with a one-day festival to say thanks for all the local communities help and support over the years and to say thanks to all staff, supporters and of course the people KPFA support. The mini festival featured stalls selling everything from jewellery, art, crafts to organic products and festive food.

Music and entertainment were provided by the Kelleher family and truly diverse, a local band. A raffle was organised, and many prizes were provided by different businesses and companies around Kerry. A sensory garden that KPFA have been developing during the year, which is funded by the HSE and Hospital Saturday Fund, was unveiled at the celebrations on Saturday.

Speaking on the Sensory Garden, KPFA CEO, Marie Lenihan said:

“The sensory garden was opened by Jacinta O’Callaghan, who recently retired from Kerry Parents and Friends at the Old Monastery. We invited her back to do the honours of opening the garden at the festival. The garden is a really beautiful, peaceful place and even when it was being constructed it was in use by the people we support and they love it.”

The KPFA has been running since 1973 has been providing support for hundreds all across Kerry for half a century now.

Talking about what it means for KPFA to be running for this long, Marie Lenihan told The Kerryman:

“Kerry Parents and Friends was established as it became clear there was no services provided for adults in the county. Today we have 30 centres all over Kerry in all the big towns and we also have hubs in smaller towns. We now provide care for over 300 people and their families, and it means lot that we have grown significantly over the years.”