Photos show huge delight in Killarney as long-awaited skate park officially opens

It’s been a moment almost 20 years in the making for Chairperson of the Killarney Skatepark Committee, Seán Murphy, now in his mid 30’s who said that he was still a teenager when he first heard talk of a potential skatepark coming to the town; this past week though, this long wait finally came to an end as the dream of a skate park in the town become a reality.

The long-awaited amenity – located in the grounds of the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre – was officially opened on Friday afternoon with Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Niall Kelleher on hand to cut the ribbon, much to the delight of all present, especially the young kids who were out there quick as lightning on their boards and scooters, taking the new course for a test ride.

Construction started on the park back in May of this year when Brown Brothers from Cork in partnership with Spanish company, Vulcano, were awarded the contract for the project which had an estimated cost of €235,000.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday, Seán Murphy, said that it was wonderful for him and fellow committee members Thomas Murphy and Barry Coen, to see all the hard work off behind the scenes pay off.

"Everybody was absolutely delighted with the day and just to have it open so quickly as well – the builders were blessed with the weather and were able to knock it out so quickly – and everybody is just thrilled that it’s there now and that it can be used. I mean, the kids, they’re ecstatic,” he said.

“It [the Killarney park] will be enjoyed for years, if not generations to come,” Seán continued.

As for whether he’ll be testing out the new course himself, Seán said that despite his advancing years, he already gave the park a good going over on his board at the weekend and that he still has a few good years left in him yet before he hangs up the board for good.

"I first heard about a skatepark coming to Killarney when I was 16 and I’m 35 now so I’m at the tail end of the career now,” he laughed, adding “I still have all the skills, now they’re not as sharp as they used to be but I’m definitely going to enjoy the park for a couple of years yet.”