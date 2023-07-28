Photos show Cahersiveen races go down a treat with locals and visitors

From left: Noel Brosnan, Michelle Brosnan, Caoimhe Carney and Killian Brosnan enjoying the Cahersiveen Races. Photo by Christy Riordan

From left: John Kissane, Claire Kissane, Mary Murphy and Lorcan Murphy at the Cahersiveen Races. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Tommy Cournane and nephew Brendan Cournane at the Cahersiveen Races. Photo by Christy Riordan.

From left: Hugh Dineen, Alan O'Sullivan and Kieran McCarthy with jockey Mike O'Brien at the Cahersiveen Races. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Bookie Lionel Costello paying out to Evan Daly at the Cahersiveen Races. Photo by Christy Riordan.

South of the Border out in front, ridden by Lily Walsh, goes on to win the first race of the day in Cahirsiveen. Photo by Christy Riordan.

The Cahersiveen Horse and Pony Races took place over the weekend and despite the unsettled inclement weather, this year’s outing was definitely one to remember.

Locals and visitors alike gathered at the racecourse for the annual races, which have been a mainstay in the social calendar for many a year now.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Liam Musgrave, Race Committee Secretary had this to say about the successful outing

“The committee were delighted with a large attendance and were thankful that the rain stayed away for the most part.”

“A special word of thanks to the local ACARD group headed by Kieran McCarthy, for having the course in such good and safe condition. The committee would like to thank all sponsors and the businesses of Cahersiveen for their support every year,” Liam continued.

Kerry Rose, Kelsey Lang McCarthy, who is from Cahersiveen herself, was in attendance and was there to present awards to both the Best Dressed Lady and Gent.

Best Dressed Lady went to Susan Baughman, and she was presented with a voucher for Camo’s Restaurant in Cahersiveen and a bouquet of flowers from the Race Committee.

The title of ‘Best Dressed Gent’ then went to Anthony Fitzgerald who also won a voucher for Camo’s Restaurant in Cahersiveen.

Champion Jockey went to Darragh O’Sullivan from Mitchelstown and was presented his prize by Secretary, Liam Musgrave.