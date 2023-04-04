Photos show all the glitz and glamour of ‘Oskars’ night for Beaufort’s St Francis’ Special School’s big fundraising event

The ‘Night at the Oskars’ event which was organised by staff from the Beaufort school in association with Kevin Rowe Events attracted over 2,000 people to the INEC in Killarney last Thursday night.

Over 2000 guests attended the 'Night at the Oskars' fundraiser last Thursday night in the INEC in Killarney which was organised by Beaufort's St Francis' Special School. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Principal of St Francis’ Special School in Beaufort said this week that he was blown away by the success of the school’s ‘Night at the Oskars’ fundraiser which took place in the INEC in Killarney last Thursday night.

Such was the glitz and glamour of the night that you could almost be forgiven for mistaking it for a real Hollywood night out with everyone dressed to the nines as they strolled the red carpet before taking their seats to watch themselves on the big screen; staff, parents and family members appeared in seven different films on the night including Dirty Dancing, Man About Dog, Bridesmaids, Fatal Attraction, Calendar Girls and Derry Girls.

In the lead up to the event, organisers had hoped to have maybe 1,000 people in attendance on the night but this was easily surpassed on the night with closer to 2,000 people coming out to show their support for what was a vital fundraiser for the school.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday as he enjoyed a well earned Easter break, Principal Keith Ó Brolacháin was thrilled with how well everything went.

"It was everything and more that we expected to be honest. When I landed down to the school first, I saw the amazing work that the staff do and originally for me, I wanted to show appreciation and acknowledgment of the staff and the incredible work that they do and the differences they make in the children’s lives,” he said.

“At the same time then, to be able to put on a fundraiser through Kevin Rowe’s platform, this gives you the chance to do something unique. We were able to sell 1,600 tickets, have a 120 sponsors, have well over 100 people on screen; I mean, these numbers blew us away,” Keith continued.

Going on, Keith said that the ‘Night at the Oskars’ was a wonderful opportunity for people to get dressed up, enjoy some glitz and glamour with their friends and colleagues and just make a great night of it.

"On a Thursday night, to have that many people turn up, it was fantastic. We had guys there in their dickie bows and their tuxedos, it was just a really feel good event. The whole night was just a celebration of our beautiful kids, a celebration of the staff but also too a celebration of the wider community and county too,” he said.

As for how much the event had raised for the school, Keith said that they are in the enviable position of still counting the money that has come in but he estimated that they have raised in the region of €27,000 so far based on their online fundraising page and their raffle tickets sold on the night but this figure may raise yet still.

"I think we’ll be able to do a lot of the work in the school that that we hoped to do and maybe start to look towards future projects we can do in the school too,” he said.

