Photos of the crowning of King Puck as thousands line the streets of Killorglin
King Puck has been crowned as thousands watched the wild goat being hoisted up into the stand at the official kick-off of the centuries old tradition of Puck Fair.
On Thursday evening the wild goat was paraded through the Kerry town as part of the Coronation Parade or Day one of Puck Fair which saw a host or colour floats, march bands and street entertainers, from Kerry and as afield as the US, make their way up to the centre of the town where King Puck took up his reign as the King of Killorglin. King Puck has been crowned at every Puck Fair for over 400 years.
This year, in a significant change in the festival, his reign high up over the town was much shorter as he only stayed on his lofty perch for a matter of hours, before returning to ground as his long-standing traditional role for three days has ‘evolved' say organisers.
He will make a brief re-appearance on Saturday, August 12 for the annual Dethronement parade – the second colourful celebration though the streets of Killorglin.
The use of a wild goat has long been debated and this year was no exception but changes have been made in light of the controversy and Puck has continued on with its traditions which first and foremost are about welcoming thousands to the Mid-Kerry town for craic and fun and there was plenty of that as the three -day Kerry festival kicked off.
More than 100,000 attended last year and with the current dry weather it is hoped that numbers will be similar this year.
Puck Fair opened with the traditional Horse Fair and while quieter than previous years, a few bargains have been made over the course of the morning, keeping those in the Fair business happy. Plenty of entertainment created a wonderful atmosphere throughout day one, which is known as The Gathering.
Today, Friday August 11, is Fair Day and a cattle fair, street entertainment and music are part and parcel of fun-filled programme. Full details on https://puckfair.ie