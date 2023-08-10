Photos of the crowning of King Puck as thousands line the streets of Killorglin

A King on his Throne King Puck 2023 looks down on the crowds gathered in the square to witness his crowning on the gathering day.

Seán Ó Sé leads the crowd with a verse of An Poc Ar Buile as King Puck is hoisted on The Puck Stand.

Hitting the right note for Puck,Genene of The Gleneagle Concert Band tuning up for the parade of King Puck.

The crowd gathered in the square in Killorglin for the crowning cermony of King Puck 2023. All Photography by Michael G Kenny

Queen of Puck Fair 2023 is Leila Mulvihill addresses the crowd in four langauages at the crowning of King Puck.

Not exactly seeing eye to eye....Mischa McCarthy and Anna Dunlea getting ready for the Parade for crowning of King Puck 2023

King Puck has been crowned as thousands watched the wild goat being hoisted up into the stand at the official kick-off of the centuries old tradition of Puck Fair.

On Thursday evening the wild goat was paraded through the Kerry town as part of the Coronation Parade or Day one of Puck Fair which saw a host or colour floats, march bands and street entertainers, from Kerry and as afield as the US, make their way up to the centre of the town where King Puck took up his reign as the King of Killorglin. King Puck has been crowned at every Puck Fair for over 400 years.

The crowning of King Puck

This year, in a significant change in the festival, his reign high up over the town was much shorter as he only stayed on his lofty perch for a matter of hours, before returning to ground as his long-standing traditional role for three days has ‘evolved' say organisers.

He will make a brief re-appearance on Saturday, August 12 for the annual Dethronement parade – the second colourful celebration though the streets of Killorglin.

The use of a wild goat has long been debated and this year was no exception but changes have been made in light of the controversy and Puck has continued on with its traditions which first and foremost are about welcoming thousands to the Mid-Kerry town for craic and fun and there was plenty of that as the three -day Kerry festival kicked off.

More than 100,000 attended last year and with the current dry weather it is hoped that numbers will be similar this year.

Puck Fair opened with the traditional Horse Fair and while quieter than previous years, a few bargains have been made over the course of the morning, keeping those in the Fair business happy. Plenty of entertainment created a wonderful atmosphere throughout day one, which is known as The Gathering.

Today, Friday August 11, is Fair Day and a cattle fair, street entertainment and music are part and parcel of fun-filled programme. Full details on https://puckfair.ie