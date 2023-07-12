Photos of successful Kerry sports day hosted by Star of the Laune

Special Olympics Silver Medalist Ryan Griffin with some medal winners at The Star of The Laune Sports Day in Killorglin, L-R Gary Casey,Ryan Griffin,Conor O'Shea,Adam Houlihan.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Proud as punch brothers Ben and Sean O'Shea who were both winners on the day at The Star of The Laune Sports Day in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

In full flight at the high jump event at The Star of The Laune Sports Day in Killorglin Charlie Smith from Killmallock Atheltic Club. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Byron and Audrey Santos enjoying the day of sports in Killorglin at The Star of The Laune Sports Day in Killorlgin.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Special Olympics Silver Medalist Ryan Griffin and Gold Medalist All Ireland Champion Sam O' Shea with some of the participants that took part in The Star of The Laune Sports Day in Killorglin on Sunday.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Some of the tiny tots who won medals at The Star of The Laune Sports day in Killorglin on Sunday.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Star of the Laune Athletics Club (AC) hosted an action-packed annual open sports day at Killorglin Intermediate School on Sunday July 9.

Well over 150 people came from far and wide to particate in the event.

“It was a great day, the weather held up nicely and lots of clubs came from Kerry, Cork, Limerick and even Donegal,” said member of Star of the Laune athletics club, Nuala Quigg.

From tiny tots to parents’ contests and sprints to shot put, there was something for everyone.

This is the second year the Star of the Laune AC has been running their open sports day.

“This is our second year running it and we will definitely continue next year; it was a great day and a great success,” she said.

Olympic medal-winning Ryan Griffin was also in attendance as the special guest on the day, and he presented some of the kids with medals.

Ryan Griffin is a Waterville native who landed a silver medal in mini javelin for Ireland in the Special Olympic Games 2023 just a few weeks ago.

Their sports day isn’t the only thing Star of the Laune AC have been working on though as the Fr Michael Kelliher Memorial Cup 2023 is on July 21.

The event will be held at Kilgobnet, Beaufort, Killarney.

Tickets and more information can be found at Star of the Laune AC’s Facebook page and all proceeds go to Tír na nÓg Orphanage.