Photos from special performance to celebrate Killarney’s history
Sinead Kelleher
Kerryman
Killarney celebrated its rich history with a special show at Killarney House and Gardens that depicted the town’s links with two famous families.
Killarney has been fortunate and very grateful for the philanthropic generosity of the McShain family of Killarney House and Gardens and Bourne Vincent family of Muckross House, their generosity enabled Killarney and its hinterland to flourish as ‘one of the best playgrounds in the world’ - recognising its importance as a UNESCO reserve.
Killarney National Park is the bedrock on which tourism was founded, visited by millions when the McShain and Bourne Vincent families donated the lands to the state and people of Ireland.
The cast and crew from Sunday's performance at Killarney House, produced by Noel Patrick O'Sullivan and Fiona Crowley, depicted the life and influences of the McShain and Bourn Vincent Families who resided in Killarney in the 20th century.
Mr O’Sullivan is a teacher at St Oliver’s National School in Ballycasheen while Fiona Crowley has a stage school and the cast were from local groups in the town.
At the special event at Killarney House Courtyard, guests were treated to a magnificent display of the best of Killarney talent, hosted by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, highlighting the beauty, natural and built resources the town has as a world class event location.
The event was held as part of the 10th anniversary celebration of Killarney’s 4th of July festival.