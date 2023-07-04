Photos from special performance to celebrate Killarney’s history

At a special event at Killarney House Courtyard, guests were treated to a magnificent display of the best of Killarney talent. Pictured are Niall Ó'Donnchú, Director General National Parks and Wildlife Service left, Renata Murphy and David Cronin. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan.

Killarney has been fortunate and very grateful for the philanthropic generosity of the McShain family of Killarney House and Gardens and Bourne Vincent family of Muckross House, At the special event to honour their contribution to the town were Harry O'Donoghue, Killarney House, left, Pat Dawson, Manager Killarney House and Gardens, Former Minister Jimmy Deenihan. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan.

Killarney has been fortunate and very grateful for the philanthropic generosity of the McShain family of Killarney House and Gardens and Bourne Vincent family of Muckross House and their contributoin to the town was celebrated at a special performance. Pictured are Linda O'Mahony-Logan, Susana Marambio and Ingrid Seim.Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan.

At the special event to celebrate the contribution of the MsShaine and Bourne families to Killarney were, Danielle Favier, and Matthew Farrell. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan.

Killarney has been fortunate and very grateful for the philanthropic generosity of the McShain family of Killarney House and Gardens and Bourne Vincent family of Muckross House, their generosity to the town was celebrated at a special event were, Mike O'Shea, left, Niall Ó'Donnchú, Director General National Parks and Wildlife Service and Bernadette Randles. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

.A scene from a play depicting the life and influences of the McShain and Bourn Vincent Families who resided in Killarney in the 20th century. Jim Kelly playing Seán T. O'Kelly former President of Ireland, and Paud O'Donoghue, John McShain. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Caroline Hennigan, left and Geraldine Rosney at a special event at Killarney House Courtyard where guests were treated to a magnificent display of the best of Killarney talent, hosted by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

At a special event at Killarney House Courtyard, guests were treated to a magnificent display of the best of Killarney talent, hosted by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, highlighting the beauty, natural and built resources the town has as a world class event location. At the special event were, Mary MacMonagle, left, Marcus Treacy, Sarah Treacy and Ben Brosnan. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

At the special event were staff of NPWS and Killarney House, front row from left, Pat Dawson, Manager, Margaret O'Regan, Harry O'Donoghue, Aisling O'Brien, Diana Fawsitt, back row, Danny O'Keeffe, Regional Manager, NPWS, Éamonn Meskell, Divisional Manager, NPWS, Rachel Kavanagh, Nikki Wissell, Horracio Prieto. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

A scene depicting the life and influences of the McShain and Bourn Vincent Families who resided in Killarney in the 20th century, from left, Orna Cleary, as Mary McShain, Tosia Spodymek, Irish Dancer, Siobhan Bustin, Sr Pauline McShain and Paud O'Donoghue as John McShain. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

A scene from a play produced by Noel Patrick O'Sullivan and Fiona Crowley, depicting the life and influences of the McShain and Bourn Vincent Families who resided in Killarney in the 20th century, from left, Orna Cleary, as Mary McShaine and Paud O'Donoghue as John McShain. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Killarney celebrated its rich history with a special show at Killarney House and Gardens that depicted the town’s links with two famous families.

Killarney has been fortunate and very grateful for the philanthropic generosity of the McShain family of Killarney House and Gardens and Bourne Vincent family of Muckross House, their generosity enabled Killarney and its hinterland to flourish as ‘one of the best playgrounds in the world’ - recognising its importance as a UNESCO reserve.

Killarney National Park is the bedrock on which tourism was founded, visited by millions when the McShain and Bourne Vincent families donated the lands to the state and people of Ireland.

The cast and crew from Sunday's performance at Killarney House, produced by Noel Patrick O'Sullivan and Fiona Crowley, depicted the life and influences of the McShain and Bourn Vincent Families who resided in Killarney in the 20th century.

Mr O’Sullivan is a teacher at St Oliver’s National School in Ballycasheen while Fiona Crowley has a stage school and the cast were from local groups in the town.

At the special event at Killarney House Courtyard, guests were treated to a magnificent display of the best of Killarney talent, hosted by National Parks and Wildlife Service and Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, highlighting the beauty, natural and built resources the town has as a world class event location.

The event was held as part of the 10th anniversary celebration of Killarney’s 4th of July festival.