New owners at the helm of famed Kerry Hotel as Rosneys retire

The hotel’s owners, Michael and Geraldine Rosney, are retiring after more than three decades of ownership, and over the years the couple have built up the hotel’s reputation, with many accolades under their belt.

Now after more than 30 years at the helm of the famed hotel they are retiring from the hospitality industry.

"32 years is a good stretch .. The service industry is a tough industry, you have to be there all the time and instantly responsive. You are under constant pressure so the novelty of retirement will take time to wear in,” said Michael this week.

The couple bought the hotel in 1991 and opened the doors on April 2, 1992.

The building, a former rectory for the nearby historical church, was constructed in the 1830s. It has 23 bedrooms and is set on an acre of manicured gardens, less than a 10-minute drive from the centre of Killarney. Since opening, the hotel has won many national and international awards.

The hotel’s restaurant, Rozzers, is regarded as one of Ireland’s best restaurant experiences and has been ranked among Ireland’s top 10 fine-dining restaurants on TripAdvisor for a number of years.

Under Head Chef Paul O’Gorman, it was named Ireland’s top fine-dining restaurant in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Mr O’Gorman, who has been with the hotel for 27 years, will remain in his role and is looking forward to the future.

The couple, who were key figures in Killarney’s tourism industry, have ensured a warm welcome for all who’ve passed through their doors.

This week, the couple have thanked all who’ve worked with and visited them over their three decades at the helm.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to all those wonderful people who have worked with us over the course of the last 30 years and have helped to make so many special memories for everyone, sending guests home happy with memories that will last a lifetime,” they said.

"We would like to thank all the guests who came to visit us time and time again since we opened our doors in 1992; our ambition was always to ensure that everyone who set foot on the premises was treated to the best of Irish hospitality.”

The couple also praised the people of Killarney:

“We would also like to thank the wonderful local Killarney community for their support over the years, and our excellent local suppliers and industry partners who have always supported us and our vision to make the Killeen House a uniquely charming hotel.”

The hotel will be run by Patrick Eviston, who owns and operates the Eviston House Hotel and Brook Lodge Hotel in Killarney town centre.

The new management has now commenced its running of the hotel, and and all existing and future bookings and vouchers will be honoured following the change in ownership.