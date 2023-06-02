New lease of life for Pat Spillane’s pub as licence transferred from one footballing brother to another

The licence for Pat Spillane's bar in Greenane, Templenoe, Killarney, has been transferred from his name to that of his brother Tom Spillane.

While Pat Spillane may be better known for his footballing than his days behind the counter the pub that has been in the family for generations is now set for a new lease of life.

At Kenmare District Court on Friday the former football great Pat Spillane transferred the licence from his name to that of his brother Tom Spillane who is now set to re-open the family pub.

An application came before the court for an interim transfer of the licence attached to the pub known as Pat Spillane Bar in Greenane, Templenoe and which is currently licenced in the name of Pat Spillane.

The licence has been transferred to the company Enallips Ltd, which the court was Spillane spelt backwards and the nominee on the licence is now Tom Spillane.

Tom Spillane was represented by solicitor Padraig O’Connell but the court Joe Brolly was ready to step in if needed.

Both Pat and Tom Spillane were in court and the court heard that Pat was agreeing to the transfer.

The court heard that the property was on lease since 2022 to Tom and Helen Spillane and now an application was being made for the licence transfer for the “well-known premises that have been in the family for generations.”

Renovations have been taking place on the former famed pub, located between Sneem and Kenmare, and it is to re-open to the public shortly.

The pub was ran by Pat and Tom’s mother for many years and Pat also spent time behind the counter until it was leased and run outside the family for many years. It closed several years ago and has been lying idle.

Now it is back under Spillane management and ready for a new lease of life.