Michael Fassbender makes return to the big screen with new Taika Waititi film ‘Next Goal Wins’

After a four-year break away from acting during which he celebrated the birth of his first child with wife Alicia Vikander, Killarney native and actor Michael Fassbender will make his return to the big screen later this year with his role in the new Taika Waititi directed film ‘Next Goal Wins’.

Fassbender stars as Dutch soccer coach Thomas Rongen who was the USA men’s national soccer team coach and who was fired from that position from that position in May 2011 after the team failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup.

Next Goal Wins Trailer

He then finds himself on the other side of the world put in charge of the planet’s worst soccer team, the national team for American Samoa, who had recently suffered a world record loss in a competitive international football match, a crushing 31-0 defeat to Australia.

The soccer-centric comedy film is based on a true story and has all the makings of a feel-good hit; Rongen’s life story was captured in a 2014 documentary of the same name, leading Waititi to co-write its adaptation alongside Iain Morris.

Alongside Fassbender, the film stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Oscar Kightley (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).