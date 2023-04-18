Members of Killarney RFC win prestigious Tropical 7s Girls Rugby Tournament

Coaches and players with Killarney RFC added an impressive win on the international stage to their list of honours last week after they triumphed in a prestigious Tropical 7’s girls rugby tournament – one in which they teamed up with the US based Hawkeyes team – that was held in Tampa, Florida.

Played in the searing Florida heat, all of the players acquitted themselves very well in the international tournament.

Beaufort girl Clodagh Foley played in the U18’s competition who won the plate while Listry’s Emjay Leslie and Beaufort boy Luke O Malley played in the U14’s boys competition.

Fia Whelan and Ava O Malley played in the U16s girl’s competition which was coached by Diarmuid O’Malley and Josh Whelan and testament to their dedication and hard work, they managed to win the tournament outright, playing some exceptional rugby in the process; the team was made up from girls from Fiji, USA and Samoa.

“What was so interesting about this group is that the girls just met for trials on the Wednesday pre the tournament and gelled immediately. The standard of rugby they played was off the charts but more important they all learned so much from the experience and have now formed a friendships which will last a lifetime,” said Coach O Malley added.