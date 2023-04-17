‘May the Fourth’ Star Wars and Sci-fi film festival to take place in Portmagee early next month

The first May the 4th Sci-Fi Film Festival is set to take place in Portmagee from May the 4th to May the 6th.

Calling all Star Wars fans! The very first May the 4th Sci-Fi Film Festival is set to take place right here in Kerry next month with Portmagee set to play host to the festival which will run from May 4 to May 6.

Supported by Fáilte Ireland, this exciting new event will showcase an impressive line up of independent science fiction films from all over the world, and feature a variety of activities, including a Comic Con, an awards ceremony at the Royal Hotel Valentia Island and special appearances by the 501st Ireland Garrison, Rebel Legion Ireland and Reel Icons.

The festival promises to be a unique experience for sci-fi enthusiasts, with a diverse range of films from up-and-coming independent filmmakers, interactive workshops, and special guest appearances.

"We're thrilled to be hosting the first May the 4th Sci-Fi Film Festival in Portmagee and bringing together independent filmmakers from all over the world," said Film Festival Director Dave Byrne.

"The festival is a celebration of the creativity and ingenuity of independent science fiction cinema, and we're excited to showcase these films to audiences in Portmagee,” he continued.

One of the festival highlights will be the awards ceremony at the Royal Hotel Valentia Island on the final day of the festival. This will recognize and celebrate the best independent sci-fi films and filmmakers in various categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Visual Effects.

Attendees will be treated to a night of celebration and recognition of the talented filmmakers who bring their unique visions to the big screen.

"All the films we're screening at the festival come from independent filmmakers from around the world, and we're excited to recognise their exceptional work at the awards ceremony," said Byrne.

“Our goal is to provide a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their talent, while also giving fans a chance to celebrate their love of sci-fi,” he added.

The Comic Con will also make a welcome return to the festival and will also feature a special appearance by the 501st Ireland Garrison, Rebel Legion Ireland and Reel Icons, with over 40 screen accurate costumes from the Star Wars and Super Hero universe.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with their favourite characters and learn about the group's dedication to charity work and community outreach.

All tickets for the Sci Fi Film Festival are free of charge and can be booked on the festival website here.