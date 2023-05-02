Marathon Des Sables – Killarney’s Brian finishes gruelling 250km trek across the Sahara desert

‘Activate’ gym owner Brian Foley is the first Irish man across the finish line in Sahara Desert Ultra

Killarney’s Brian Foley pictured taking part in the epic 250km long Marathon Des Sables ultra-marathon in Morocco which took place over the last few days.

Killarney’s Brian Foley is enjoying well-earned rest and recuperation this week after he completed the epic ‘Marathon Des Sables’ - a gruelling six-day-long 250km ultra marathon across the Sahara Desert.

Brian, who is the owner of the ‘Activate’ gym in Killarney finished the run on Saturday in a time of 42:58:58 and ticking off a long awaited bucket list item in the process.

Even more impressively, he was the first Irish man across the finish line and 177th overall out of the 1085 participants that took part.

He also used the event to raise vital awareness of his chosen charity, Pieta House.

His wife, Róisin, posted the good news of Brian’s finishing the race on Facebook on Saturday night as she expressed her immense pride in her husband as well as detailing some of the quite hellish conditions he was running in.

“The whole 6 days he put the head down and ploughed on, at times it reached 52 degrees in the dunes, with blistered feet and stomach problems at times, he dug deep to show his true strength,” she wrote.

“He had a plan, he stuck to it, and he was sensible, with only 9km left, to avoid heat stroke he took shade and rest before moving on. This this shows true resilience, true strength both physically and mentally,” her post continued.