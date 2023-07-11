Major funding announced for Kerry Education Centre

A total refurbishment is to be undertaken on the O’Connell Centre in Cahersiveen with the news that €1.3m has been announced in funding.

The positive news for the Iveragh peninsula and Cahersiveen has been welcomed by local councillor Norma Moriarty who said that “it is a positive step and commitment to education in South Kerry.”

She said the community is delighted with the funding news given the huge role that the centre plays in the lives of the community not least playing a key role in the integration of the Ukrainian refugees now living on the Iveragh peninsula.

Many of the newest residents to the area have and are undertaking courses in the centre. This is only one of the many roles the centre plays in education in the community with people of all ages undertaking courses at the O’Connell Centre - some to learn new hobbies and many others as a stepping stone to further education or employment.

The O’Connell centre, located on the outskirts of the town, has a long history in the area dating back to the VEC era and now under Kerry ETB.

The renovation works will begin shortly and this year classes will have to take place in other locations in the town which are currently being sought. Some classes will take place in the centre but others will be in temporary accommodation but classes will go ahead.