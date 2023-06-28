Lissivigeen NS raise over €3k for the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team

Staff and students from Lissivigeen NS presenting a cheque for €3,060.12 to Kerry Mountain Rescue - the proceeds the result of the recent coffee morning organised by the parents association at the school at the Killarney Oaks Hotel. Pictured L-R Jamie & Ava Lowe, Teacher Robert Fell who is also a member of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, Mick Long (Kerry Mountain Rescue Team), Organiser Ciara Lowe, Principal Conor Gleeson, Ella & Ryan Lowe. Photo by Marie Carroll-O’Sullivan.

A recently held coffee morning at the Killarney Oaks Hotel which was organised by the Parent’s Association and staff at Lissivigeen N.S has helped raise a cool €3, 060 for Kerry Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT)

The day saw crowds enjoying some delicious treats while also helping to raise funds for what is literally a life-saving organisation.

Amongst the staff at Lissivigeen is teacher Robert Fell and when he’s not busy educating the next generation, he also volunteers his time with the KMRT.

Having shared his expertise and stories with the staff and teachers as well as calling in a few favours with the KMRT who graciously popped into the school for a visit, the school and the Parent’s Association decided that the coffee morning was the least they could to say thank you.

Mick Long from KMRT was on hand to collect the cheque from the school with assurances that the money raised will be put to good use with the organisation.

See Kerry Mountain Rescue’s website for further info on what they do.