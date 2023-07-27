Lights camera action: Photos of Kerry club Dr Crokes flying the green and gold for the TV cameras
Sinead Kelleher
Kerryman
Excitement is mounting in The Kingdom for the big game on Sunday and right across the country the green and gold is flying high not least at the Killarney club Dr Crokes.
This Kerry club had the honour of hosting the BBC earlier this week who were filming for their pre-view for the All-Ireland final on Sunday.
Following a new deal with the GAA last year, the BBC are set to show the All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry across several BBC platforms for the first time ever with millions tuning in to watch the big game.
And Dr Crokes will show the Kerry pride for the Kingdom on BBC along with children from neighbouring clubs including Listry.
"BBC are broadcasting the game for the first time across all of their channels, not just BBC Northern Ireland and we will play the lead-in” explained club chairman Matt O’Neil.
Children from Dr Crokes and some neighbouring clubs also took part along with members of the senior team and some key figures in the club like Eoin Brosnan, Kieran O’Leary and Vincent Casey.
A podcast led by Oisin McConville was also recorded at the Killarney grounds.
Mr O’Neill said there is great excitement in the club and across Kerry.
"We are very proud of our four top players Gavin White, Tony Brosnan, Micheál Burns and Shane Murphy. It is great to have these role models. Anything that promotes the GAA at home and abroad is welcome,” he said.