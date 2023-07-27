Lights camera action: Photos of Kerry club Dr Crokes flying the green and gold for the TV cameras

Amanda Brosnan with her daughter Nia Goulding from Killarney showing their support for the Kerry team ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Odhran Kavanagh, Clodagh O'Donoghue, Eve Kavanagh, Cara Corcoran and Saoirse O'Sullivan supporting Kerry at Dr Crokes in Killarney on Tuesday for the BBC cameras. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ann Buckley with Eve and Odhran Kavanagh from Killarney dressed in Kerry colours. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kerry fans are getting set for the All-Ireland football Final in Croke Park on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Bryan O'Donoghue from Killarney with his children Eanna and Clodagh supporting Kerry. Photo by Tatyana McGough

It is thumbs up from Bríd, Eamon & Saoirse O'Sullivan and Caoimhe Kenneally from Killarney for Sunday's All-Ireland Football Final in Dublin. Photo by Tatyana McGough

l-r: Ríain O'Donnell, Doireann O'Brien and Abby O'Sullivan from Killarney cheering on Kerry. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Lily O'Donoghue and Michelle Mitchell from Killarney looking forward to the All-Ireland Football Final on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

l-r: Chloe McMahon with Jane and Susie Brosnan from Killarney showing their support for the Kerry team ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Tatyana McGough

l-r: Sam O'Donoghue, Fionn McMonagle and Ayrton McGough from Killarney cheering on Kerry. Photo by Tatyana McGough

L-r Kayla, Fionn and Muireann McAuliffe from Killarney showing their support for the Kerry team ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final against Dublin Photo by Tatyana McGough

It is thumbs up from Victoria Fitzgerald and Sadie Murphy from Killarney for Sunday's All-Ireland Football Final in Dublin. They were at Dr Crokes GAA grounds for the BBC cameras. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Sisters Lauren and Vivienne Kavanagh from Killarney cheering on Kerry at Dr Crokes on Tuesday for the BBC cameras. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Excitement is mounting in The Kingdom for the big game on Sunday and right across the country the green and gold is flying high not least at the Killarney club Dr Crokes.

This Kerry club had the honour of hosting the BBC earlier this week who were filming for their pre-view for the All-Ireland final on Sunday.

Following a new deal with the GAA last year, the BBC are set to show the All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry across several BBC platforms for the first time ever with millions tuning in to watch the big game.

And Dr Crokes will show the Kerry pride for the Kingdom on BBC along with children from neighbouring clubs including Listry.

"BBC are broadcasting the game for the first time across all of their channels, not just BBC Northern Ireland and we will play the lead-in” explained club chairman Matt O’Neil.

Children from Dr Crokes and some neighbouring clubs also took part along with members of the senior team and some key figures in the club like Eoin Brosnan, Kieran O’Leary and Vincent Casey.

A podcast led by Oisin McConville was also recorded at the Killarney grounds.

Mr O’Neill said there is great excitement in the club and across Kerry.

"We are very proud of our four top players Gavin White, Tony Brosnan, Micheál Burns and Shane Murphy. It is great to have these role models. Anything that promotes the GAA at home and abroad is welcome,” he said.