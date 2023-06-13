Killarney’s Michael Fassbender crashes out at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race

Michael Fassbender crashed out of the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race in France after losing control of his Porsche and hitting a tyre barrier.

It was second time unlucky again for Killarney native Michael Fassbender when he lost control of his Porsche and hit a tyre barrier while taking part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race in France at the weekend.

Fassbender, an Academy Award nominated actor, who has starred in such critically acclaimed films such as ‘12 Years A Slave’ and ‘Inglourious Basterds', has over the last number of years spent more and more of his time indulging in his passion circuit racing in recent years.

The 46-year-old actor’s team Proton Competition entered the endurance race on Saturday, and Fassbender had 18 minutes left to complete his six-hour stint when he hit the barrier on Sunday morning.

In a Twitter post, his racing group wrote: “We are gutted! Car #911 is no longer running the Le Mans 24 race.

“Few minutes before the end of his stint #MichaelFassbender lost control of the car and went into the barrier with no chances to repair the damage. Le Mans was no(t) kind to us this year!”

The actor was part of a team that included Estonian driver Martin Rump and Austrian professional Richard Lietz.

This was Fassbender’s second time participating in the endurance race. He previously made his debut last year, also with Proton.