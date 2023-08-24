Killarney’s Mary Culloty O’Sullivan adds another award to collection for her singing talents

Killarney native and soprano singer, Mary Culloty O’Sullivan, pictured with her 'Extraordinary Musical Voice of the Year' award which she recently won at the Red Carpet Music Awards.

It was certainly a weekend to remember for Killarney’s soprano singer extraordinaire, Mary Culloty O’Sullivan, after she picked the 'Extraordinary Musical Voice of the Year' award at the Red Carpet Music Awards in Amsterdam.

It’s an awards ceremony that obviously has quite the grá for Mary and her vocal abilities what with her also picking up the same award at last year’s ceremony as well. Mary was nominated this year for her both her original music and her voice and it was her original song ‘Stargazing’ that won over the judges this time around.

Her win becomes an even more impressive feat when you realise that she beat out artists from all over the world; with over 2,000 entrants, there were over 200 winners from USA, Canada, Australia, Asia, Europe, U.K. and Ireland.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Mary expressed her delight at a second consecutive Extraordinary Musical Voice of the Year award and especially more so that she won for her own original music, which she said was the “icing on the cake.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled because the competition is huge with thousands of entries. I met people from America, Australia, Malaysia and from all over the world so to win this award two years in a row, it’s incredible,” she said.

"The awards took place over two nights so on the second night, I was sitting there in my seat and honestly, I was just delighted to be there and then the next thing, they called my name. I couldn’t believe it,” she laughed.

"The fact that I won for one of my original songs, ‘Stargazing’. That was the icing on the cake that I won for something that’s mine and that I’d created myself. Winning in Europe too, that really validates myself when you're recognised abroad. A lot of people said that about themselves at the awards, people that travelled from say America and who won, they were delighted to be recognised in Europe,” she said.

Finally, Mary said that she wants to pay a huge and sincere thanks to her husband Paul who travelled with her and who is a huge support. Also, she thanked her musical director/producer Tony O’ Flaherty who Mary said “brings my songs to life in his recording studio!”

Follow Mary on Facebook through her page here: https://www.facebook.com/MaryCullotyOSullivanSinger