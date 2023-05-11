Killarney’s long-awaited skatepark set to become a reality as construction starts

Construction has started on the long-awaited skate-park in Killarney. It will be based at the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre.

There was big news for all those invested in the ongoing Killarney skatepark project this week with the news that construction has officially begun at the site at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Kerry County Council appointed a contractor to construct a new skatepark in Killarney back in September and the council received funding from the Sports Capital Programme to develop the amenity in the grounds of the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Brown Brothers from Cork in partnership with Spanish company, Vulcano, were awarded the contract for the project. The amenity will cost approximately €235,000.

Builders and machinery were on site as of this past Tuesday, May 9 and those behind the project were as excited as you can imagine with this latest development, posting the update on the Killarney Skatepark Facebook page with the phrase “it's actually happening!”

"We will keep you updated as the project progresses, or have a look yourself when passing the site at the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre. Build time is weather dependent but we should all be skating in the new park this summer," the Facebook post read.