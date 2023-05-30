Killarney's Dr Crokes host successful ‘long poc’ competition

Killarney’s Dr Crokes GAA club were kept busy last Sunday afternoon as they hosted their Juvenile Long Poc Competition and by all accounts, it was certainly one to remember.

Poc Fada – which is Irish for ‘long puck’ – is a competition in which competitors must puck a sliotar with a hurley and it’s an event that is used to test the skills of hurling players from all over Ireland.

The Dr Crokes’ event was organised by Patrick Landers, Gene O’Doherty and Tom Murphy with Ross Castle acting as the starting point for the kids as they set out on boats to O’Sullivan’s Cascade; the team competition took place around Tomies Woods.

The kids were treated to some powerful poetry and some tales of Cú Chulainn from the organisers before the competition kicked off in earnest and let's just say that competition was fierce but fun with everyone enjoying a great day out.

After the competition, the players enjoyed a feast of food and a prize presentation at Kate Kearney’s Cottage.

The success of the event shows the great appetite that there for hurling in the Killarney area and this can be further seen in the events run by the Hurling Academy every Saturday morning from 10am to 11am with experienced and qualified hurling coaches lending a helping hand; all children in the area are welcome to attend.