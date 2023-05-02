Killarney's Dawn Chorus to take place this coming Saturday

The celestial surrounds of Muckross Abbey along with the 6th century monasteries of Innisfallen Island and Skellig Michael will provide the perfect amphitheatre to this years’ ‘Dawn Chorus’. Sitting from left: Sam Bayley Padruig (Brac) O'Sullivan Trisha Beecher Jess Burkitt May Sheehan Kieran Somers (Audio Technician INEC) Sean Forde Denis Lovett and his son Oscar Lovett (Audio Technician INEC). Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

A special nature event that will bring the Dawn Chorus to life for the public will take place this Saturday, May 6.

The beautiful surrounds of Muckross Abbey, along with the sixth century monasteries of Innisfallen Island and Skellig Michael will provide the perfect amphitheatre to this years ‘Dawn Chorus’ – presented by the Conservation Rangers of Killarney National Park, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) – when it is live streamed from 5am onwards from the Killarney National Parks Facebook page.

The cloisters of Muckross Abbey with its centerpiece 500-year-old Yew tree, will come alive with bird song, just before 5am - 30 minutes either side of the sunrise.

The territorial call begins with a song of a robin, followed by the soft tones of the blackbird, then song thrushes, wood pigeons, wrens, warblers, sparrows, and finches.

This years Dawn Chorus is led by Regional Manager Southern Division NPWS, Eamonn Meskell, Regional Manager Killarney National Park, Danny O’Keeffe, and Conservation Rangers, Mary Sheehan, Padraig (Brac) O’Sullivan, Sam Bayley, Jess Burkitt, Sean Forde and Tricia Beecher.

The live-stream event will include bird expert Sam Bayley, identifying bird song of Skellig Michael - the popular puffin, kittiwakes, gannets and razorbills. Sean Forde and Jess Burkitt will identify bird song on Innisfallen Island. In addition to the bird song, live music will be performed by Derry & Rosie Healy and renowned accordion player Bryan O’Leary.

INEC Expert audio technicians Kieran Somers and Denis Lovett, will have installed microphones and audio equipment in various locations ready for the livestream

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase our work as Conservation Rangers, choosing the ecclesiastical sites of Innisfallen Island, Muckross Abbey and UNESCO Heritage site of Skellig Michael to record and livestream the bird song is a privilege. It serves as a reminder of how the monks lived their lives in silence and in song - devoted to God and to nature. We encourage people to pop in their earphones and listen to the bird song while walking ‘Darkness Into Light’ on Saturday morning,” said Mary Sheehan, a District Conservation Officer, NPWS.