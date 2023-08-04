Killarney woman Una Sweeney gives new car a big thumbs up after Credit Union win

Winner of Killarney Credit Union's members draw, Una Sweeney, Killarney, picks up the keys for a brand new Suzuki Swift, Dineen O'Donoghue Motors. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Winner of Killarney Credit Union’s members draw, Una Sweeney, Killarney picks up the keys for a brand new Suzuki Swift of Dineen O’Donoghue Motors from Noreen O’Sullivan of Killarney Credit Union. Pictured l-r are John Falvey, Dineen O’Donoghue Motors, Noreen O”Sullivan, Killarney Credit Union, Winner Una Sweeney, Shane Foley, Killarney Credit Union, Una’s granddaughter Evie Sweeney Smart and Una’s daughter Nuala Sweeney. Photo by Marie Carroll-O’Sullivan.

KIllarney’s Una Sweeney was over the moon this week as she picked up the keys to her new set of wheels - a Suzuki Swift - after she was the lucky winner in the latest Killarney Credit Union member’s draw.

Una was undoubtedly still in a state of shocked when accompanied by her family she this week picked up the keys of her new car from Shane Foley and Noreen O’Sullivan of Killarney Credit Union.

Sitting into the front seat of the car, Una had the biggest smile on her face as she gave a hearty thumbs up and seal of approval to the motor.

Speaking about the members draw, Karena McCarthy, Killarney Credit Union Marketing Officer had this to say:

“We currently have just over 2,400 members in the draw which is held twice a year. Our prizes include a new car and cash prizes ranging from €250 to €1,000

The cash prize winners in this latest draw were Michelle O’Sullivan, Patrick & Kathleen Cahill, Roisín O Donoghue O Brien, Sheila O’Sullivan, Mary O’Connor, Maura O’Reilly, Michael & Sheila O Connor, Helen Prendergast & Annette O’Donoghue.