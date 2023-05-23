Killarney to pay farewell to well-known Kerry man ‘Jim Bob’ O’Brien

The late Jimmy O'Brien with his friend Weeshie Fogarty and (right)his son Jim Bob, who passed away last Friday, at Jimmy O'Brien's, College Street, Killarney.

Killarney will say goodbye this week to one of the town’s best-known characters Jim O’Brien.

Known fondly as ‘Jim Bob’, he was a regular face behind the counter in one of the town’s well-known establishments Jimmy O’Brien’s Bar on College Street alongside his father, Jimmy O’Brien, who ran the pub for many years and sadly passed away in 2021. The family left the business in 2013 but the legacy of Jimmy and his son lives on in the pub to this day. Jimmy was originally from Sliabh Luachra.

‘Jim Bob’ was very popular with customers who came the pub regularly and, just like his father, his presence was missed when the family retired from the business.

In fact, many in Killarney just popped their heads in the door of the pub just to say hello to ‘Jim Bob’ and he enjoyed the banter.

A true Kerry football fan alongside his Dad, he also regularly attended games with his father and was a regular site beside his father in his vintage cars as they drove to many events over the years. The late GAA broadcaster Weeshie Forgarty was a regular visitor to the pub and was both good friends with ‘Jim Bob’ and his father, Jimmy.

Former Killarney councillor Michael Gleeson knew the O’Brien family well - Jimmy and Jim Bob were both supporters of the political party Kerry Independent Alliance (KIA) and canvassed with Michael.

"I am very close family friends with the O’Brien family for many years and since KIA was formed in 1994 the late Jimmy O’Brien senior and Jim Bob played a central role in the our lives as a party and Jim Bob was a loyal supporter who canvassed with me. He was immensely popular and he attended our church gate collections where he always had a happy comment.”

"He was a lovely person who exuded great charm and friendship and he was hugely respected by everyone. He will hugely missed by the party and the general public who knew him.”

Jim Bob passed at his home on Countess Road on Friday last and funeral arrangements have now been announced the well-known Killarney man.

The dearly loved son of the late Mary and Jimmy and much loved brother of Anne and Siobhán he will repose at O’Shea’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.