Killarney Rowing Club lend a helping hand to clean up National Park

In the thick of it..Kieran Murphy, of Muckross Rowing Club, Killarney, helping to clear the lake shores of Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, following debris deposited after persistent flooding and rainfall. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Mary Hartnett-Cussen and Noel Kelleher along with Members of Muckross Rowing Club, Killarney, helping to clear the lake shores of Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, following debris deposited after persistent flooding and rainfall. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

In the thick of it...Owen Moynihan of Muckross Rowing Club in Killarney pictured helping to clear the lake shores of Lough Lein.

Making a difference...members of the Muckross Rowing Club in Killarney, lead by Lily Duffin and Daniel Murphy, pictured helping to clear the lake shores of Lough Lein in Killarney National Park following debris deposited after persistent flooding and rainfall. Photos by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Cara Murphy pictured helping to clear the lake shores of Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, following debris deposited after persistent flooding and rainfall. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Making a difference...Members of Muckross Rowing Club, Killarney, Diarmuid Moynihan and Lily Duffin, helping to clear the lake shores of Lough Lein, Killarney National Park, following debris deposited after persistent flooding and rainfall. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Muckross Rowing Club are acutely aware of the wonderful asset that Killarney National Park and its lakes are to the club so it is very important to them that they ensure the natural environment is maintained.

To this end club members came out last weekend to help pick up litter and debris along the shore-line.

“We are based in Killarney National Park and are acutely aware of the surroundings we have and we want to take care of them,” explained PRO Tim O’Shea.

He said litter and rubbish has washed up along the shore-line in recent months due to the heavy rain-fall and clubs members decided to help the NPWS maintain the park by holding a clean-up day.

Club member and rowers came out to help and many were in fact surprised by the huge amount of plastic that was littered around the place.

"There is an amount of plastic out there disintegrating.. There was everything and anything plastic toys, tubs, and containers,” said Tim.

The club spend the day collecting all the shore-line from the club base to the Lake Hotel and the club are happy to have played a part in maintaining such an important asset to the county and to the club.

Such was the success of the day that the club intend to do another clean-up during the Easter holidays and they also intend to do regular clean-ups after training too.