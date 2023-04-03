Killarney Macra na Feirme to hold fundraising table quiz on April 14

The people of Killarney are encouraged to get their thinking caps on later this month for a table quiz being organised by the Killarney Macra group and which is set to take place next week on Friday April 14.

The quiz will take place upstairs in Courtney’s bar in Killarney and it will be beginning at 8pm while there will also be finger food and a raffle taking place on the night too.

A table of four will cost €40 and as usual, like most quizzes, a variety of rounds will be played on the night.

All money that is raised on the night will go towards the running and development of the Killarney Macra group.

Organisers said this week that all are welcome to come along for what is guaranteed to be a great night’s entertainment.

For more information on Killarney Macra and some of their upcoming events, you can find them on Facebook under ‘Killarney Macra Na Feirme’.