Killarney Lions Club presents cheques of €4,000 each to two worthy local charities

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and Kerry Cancer Support Group have been presented with donations of €4,000 each by Killarney Lions Club. The funds were raised at the Club’s annual charity golf event in May. It was the 40th running of the charity event, which has now raised over €400,000 for local charities.

Denis Doolan, President of Killarney Lions Club, said: “Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and the Kerry Cancer Support Group deserve this support for all the good work that they do in our community. I want to take this opportunity to again acknowledge our sponsors, and all the teams who played in our golf event – it is thanks to them that we are delighted to be able to make these donations”.

The Killarney Lions club, through its members, assists various groups and individuals in and around the community. Lions do this through voluntary activities, fundraising and by holding various types of events in support of a great many local causes