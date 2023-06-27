Killarney Islamic Centre host its first cultural exhibition – ‘It was a huge success’

Calligrapher Mohammed A. Abdelkareem pictured at work at the Islamic Cultural Exhibition in the Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Dr Rizwan Khan, Waheed Uddin, and Hahadat Hossain from Tralee pictured at the Islamic Cultural Exhibition in The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Taher and Mohamad Anabtawi from Killarney pictured at the Islamic Cultural Exhibition in The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Sohail Akram and Omar Duadu pictured with the Holy Quran at the Islamic Cultural Exhibition in The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Alia Greaney from Dingle, Nabila Salhi Kerry Islamic Outreach Society member from Tralee, Tasneem Zakrit from Tralee pictured at the Islamic Cultural Exhibition in The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Haniyah Akter, Hasin Akter, Mysha Jahan Bhuiyan, and Nafesa Rayhan from Killarney pictured at the Islamic Cultural Exhibition in The Killarney Plaza Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The event, which is successfully run in Tralee for the past 10-years, invites members of the public to enjoy, explore and find out more about Islamic culture.

The Islamic community continues to grow in Kerry and is now an integral part of society. The exhibition is a way of sharing this culture and is important for building bridges of understanding between people of different faiths and none.

The public were given demonstrations on Islamic calligraphy, shown ornate Islamic artifacts and items that are part of Islamic culture. The event also created a fun, easy-going atmosphere in which people could learn in an interactive way about the importance of faith to Muslims living in Kerry.

Children were treated to gift bags and face painting, while the family fun day theme proved a perfect accompaniment to finding out about the beliefs and culture of Islam and Muslims.

In its inaugural year, the Killarney exhibition has shown that one of its major achievements is not only sharing aspects of its culture, but also its capacity to create a friendly and interactive approach to understanding it.

Kerry’s Islamic community are very committed to interacting with the community and regularly take part in volunteering for local events such as county clean-up day and Tidy Towns assemblies.

Moreover, last Saturday’s exhibition is a way of complimenting this work as it helps break down barriers and promote important lessons on integration within the wider community.

Dr Rizwan Khan is Chairperson of the Kerry Islamic Outreach Centre. He welcomed the success of the Killarney event saying that hundreds of people visited the exhibition throughout the day from towns outside of Killarney. Being a vibrant tourist town, the visitors were a mix of international tourists and locals.

“It was a huge success and very well run. Hundreds of people came in from 12 to 5pm and had a chat with members of the Muslim community. It was great to see people from Castleisland, Killorglin and Kenmare visiting as well,” he said.

The focus now turns to Tralee at the end of August when Tralee Islamic Outreach Centre will hold its exhibition.

“Tralee has been a success in its 10-years. At the start, we didn’t know many people, but it has grown and is now visited by local politicians and dignitaries. It’s one of the highlights of the year for us. It’s always been a great way of getting to know people in the community,” Dr Khan added.

Lastly, the Killarney exhibition capped off what has been a memorable few weeks for Muslims in the town following news that planning permission has been granted for an extension of the Killarney Islamic Cultural Centre.