Killarney concert raises €4,290 for the Kerry Hospice Foundation

The Kerry Concert Choir and Kerry Scotia Ensemble presenting a cheque for €4,290 cheque - the proceeds from their recent 'Over the Rainbow, Voices for Hospice Charity Concert which was directed by Dr Sharon Lyons (at the front centre) in the Church Of The Resurrection in Killarney recently - to the Kerry Hospice Foundation on Monday. Photo front l-r: Maria O'Connor, Maria O'Sullivan, Phyllis O'Sullivan, Tess Flynn, Sharon Lynes, Pat Doolan, Angela Curran, Cathal P Walshe and Lucy Tanner. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

One of the most vital charities in the county is the Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF) and the work that they do is deserving of every cent that is raised for them through various fundraising initiatives, one of the most recent of which was a night of music that was held in Killarney’s Church of the Resurrection late last month.

The gala concert was presented by the Kerry Concert Choir and they were accompanied by Kerry Scotia Ensemble for the concert which took place on Sunday, April 23 and which subsequently raised an impressive €4,290; a cheque for this amount was last week presented to representatives from KHF.

The proceeds of the show will now go towards the provision of care for patients, which includes nursing support, specialist services and equipment. Kerry hospice needs to raise in excess of €10,000 weekly to support these services.

Locals and visitors alike were out in force on the night and they were most definitely kept highly entertained thanks to the talents of soprano Dr Sharon Lyons who directed the choir. Sharon is a Dublin native who now resides in Kerry and she founded the choir in 2022.

The Kerry Scotia Ensemble meanwhile was founded a few years ago and is the only professional orchestra in Kerry.

“We were delighted with the outcome and we are most grateful to Bishop Ray Browne and the Killarney Parish clergy for allowing us to stage the event at the lovely Park Road church location which proved to be an ideal setting for the concert” said Cathal Walshe, PRO of Killarney Branch, Kerry Hospice Fundraising Committee.

The committee added that they would especially like to thank Dr Sharon, choir and orchestra for a lovely evening of music and song which was much appreciated by the large audience. They said that the generosity of all who donated raffle prizes and members of the public who came along to support the show is very much appreciated.

Read more about Kerry Hospice Foundation at their website: https://www.kerryhospice.com/