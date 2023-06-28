Killarney Celtic F.C celebrate 10 years of successful ‘Football for All' initiative

A cake made to commemorate the 10th birthday of the 'Football for All' initiative.

A wonderful initiative by Killarney Celtic FC to ensure inclusiveness and to guarantee game-time opportunities for players with intellectual, physical and sensory needs has just celebrated a landmark birthday.

The ‘Football for All’ project is one that is aimed at players aged between six and 18 and a special celebration was recently held to mark 10 years of great success for the initiative; it was at the final training session of the season at Celtic Park that this birthday was marked and this was done through a fun-filled birthday party with games, treats and novelties and club members turned out in force for the occasion.

Outgoing FAI regional development officer Chelsea Noonan was a guest of honour at the event.

The project commenced in February 2013 when the club, determined to be fully inclusive, organised a six-week pilot programme with the FAI, spearheaded by Football for All Development Officer for Munster Nick Harrison.

Killarney Celtic then appointed its own specialist coaches, including John Don and Jane O’Donoghue, whose youngest daughter has autism and dyspraxia, and other parents Denis and Amelia Tucker, Claire Doherty and Denise O’Regan.

The programme grew year on year and several specialist soccer blitzes were attended in Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Dublin where all Football for All clubs came together to play non-competitive matches.

“As much as it is about soccer, it is also about social skills and friendships,” said organiser Jane O’Donoghue, adding that “in the earlier years, we travelled by bus to away blitzes and we also had overnight stays in Dublin and Youghal and we did this as whole-family events.”

One high-achieving player that has come from the project was Fiana Bradley who started out with Celtic’s Football for All team and progressed on to mainstream soccer with Cork City FC and the Ireland under 16 and under 17 women’s teams. The clubhouse at Celtic Park features a mural featuring Fiana’s achievements.

The project has also seen the Football for All squad finish runners-up in a national competition to find the best sports club in Ireland, despite incredible competition from 3,000 entries. That achievement earned the club €1,000 towards equipment.

Training for the new season will recommence in September and new members are always welcome to join. More information is available by contacting Jane O’Donoghue on 086 224 3435.