Killarney Camogie Club seeks community help to send team to Féile finals next month

The Killarney Camogie Club's Féile U15 team have reached the Regional Finals which are taking place in Carlow on June 24. The club has set up an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of the trip for the girls.

Members of the Killarney Camogie Club said this week that they have been blown away by the support that they have received so far for their online fundraiser that is aimed at ensuring their Féile U15 team can head to Carlow next month for the Regional Finals.

The club set up the online fundraising page just over a week ago now and thanks to the generosity of the Killarney community and from further afield, they have already – at the time of writing – raised €1,600 of their €2,000 goal.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Sarah Dineen, the Chairperson of the Camogie Club, explained what the money raised will go towards and how they are so grateful to everyone that has donated so far.

"We did something similar last year as well when we got to Division One in Féile last year and now this year, we’re in Division Two so we’re doing the fundraiser again and it’s going really well so far which is great, we’re delighted,” she said.

Going on, Sarah said the money raised will provide transportation to and from Carlow, accommodation for the girls the night before the competition, food costs, extra hurls and jackets as well as team building activity on the Friday going up to the competition as well, the last item being something that Sarah says will help create that extra bit of a bond within the team.

"We want to try and create a bit of camaraderie between the girls because they all go to different schools so this team building activity will build and strengthen that bond between them,” she said.

Without this fundraiser that they’ve set up and the subsequent support of the community, Sarah said that it would be very difficult to envisage a scenario where the team would have been able to head to Carlow.

"The community is just unreal. The parents are brilliant and even the local schools are jumping on board and some of them are doing jersey days for us [the club] so it’s just been fantastic support for us. We can’t thank them enough," she continued.

Finally, Sarah said that it’s been a long road and many long training sessions and evenings for the girls since they first started training at the end of February and that they will be continuing to work hard over the next few weeks to keep the momentum going in the run up to June.

"They [the girls] deserve it [to go to Carlow]. They had such a great time in the Division One last year and over of those girls are going again this year so this experience has been brilliant for them altogether,” she said.

If anyone wishes to donate to the Killarney Camogie Club’s fundraiser, they can do so through the link here.