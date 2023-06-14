Kerry’s ‘Wild Colonial Boy’ set to feature on new RTE series

Pat Shortt,Billy Keane and Mike Hanrahan on the street filming in Castlemaine over the weekend.

Pat Shortt, Mike Hanrahan and Billy Keane at the monument for The Wild Colonial Boy in Castlemaine, discussing the background to the song The Wild Colonial Boyfor a new RTE series filmed in the village. All photography by Michael G Kenny

We all know the famous song about Castlemaine's 'Wild Colonial Boy,' Jack Duggan, but now it’s Kerry roots are to broadcast on RTE in a new music series.

Castlemaine welcomed RTE to the village last week to record the history of the song and its links to Jack Duggan who is believed to have hailed from the Kerry village.

"RTE had particular interest in the song and history behind it and of course the monument which was erected in 2019,”said PRO for the Castlemaine Events committee, Dara O’Connor

The village has long celebrated its history with Jack Duggan and a monument to the ‘Wild Colonial Boy’ in the centre of village is a key attraction.

The statue was the brainchild of the Castlemaine Events Committee who had the honour of welcoming RTE to the village last weekend but the entire community were involved in the visit and the production given young and old came out in advance of filming to ensure the village looked its best.

The series will feature up and coming singer Lorraine Nash and TD Brendan Griffin. Presenters are Pat Shortt and Mike Hanrahan from the Band Stocktons Wing and there was a guest appearance by journalist Billy Keane.

The song ‘The Wild Colonial Boy’ was recorded in Griffins Bar & Restaurant, Castlemaine and sung by Lorraine Nash, one of Irelands newest rising stars.

RTE also filmed the picturesque village of Castlemaine, including the Jack Duggan Monument, Jack Duggans Pub and the Quay (beside River Maine).

There is great excitement in the local community that the village will feature on RTE.

"We are all looking forward to seeing Castlemaine showcased on national television in the coming months. It is a great boost for the local area,” said Mr O’Connor.

He said the Castlemaine Events Committee would like to thank everyone who helped make sure Castlemaine was ready for the cameras including local residents and the business community.