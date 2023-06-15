Kerry’s Paul Murphy is ‘keeping up the good fight’ in battle with debilitating disease

Listry's Paul Murphy pictured at home with his loving family, his wife Linda and his children Harry (13) and Sadie (9) as he continues to, in his own words, "keep up the good fight" against his Mitochondrial Myopathy Disease.

He may be a Wexford native but Paul Murphy and his family have been fully embraced by the Listry community as well as further afield and it’s this community support that Paul will now need more than ever as he, in his own words, “keeps up the good fight” in his now years long battle with Mitochondrial Myopathy Disease.

Thankfully Paul is not alone in this fight as the Killarney Vintage Club recently chosen him as one of the four beneficiaries of their upcoming Land Rover restoration fundraiser while an online donation page for Paul has also been set up to help raise money.

First diagnosed with the condition back in October of 2019, Paul said that it has had a “devastating effect” on he and his family of wife Linda and his two children, Harry (13) and Sadie (9) but that the support that he has received locally has been nothing short of brilliant.

Similar to Motor Neurone Disease (MND), Paul’s Mitochondrial Myopathy Disease is one that cause prominent muscular problems, so much so that the former rugby player is now wheelchair bound with his motor skills also impaired as well.

It’s been a tough transition for Paul over the last few years as he has had to give up a job that he loved – he’s currently out of work on illness benefit – but speaking to The Kerryman this week, Paul said that he’s not throwing in the towel and continues to fight every single day to improve his lot.

"I want to be able to go back to work. I loved my job. I was working full-time five days a week and I was helping people who had lost jobs and who were referred to me by social welfare, I was helping them to get new jobs or new careers. I like to think that I was successful at it [his job]. I loved it,” he said.

Although he was officially diagnosed with the condition nearly four years ago now, he said that he had noticed small symptoms over the years but that he had brushed them off as this or that and didn’t worry too much about it.

"Playing hurling or football, I'd have noticed things at the time but now sure, I wouldn't have made anything of it. I thought 'ah sure, that's just something small'. I never really took any notice of it. Whether it was when I was hitting a hurley or driving a tractor, I sometimes found that I couldn't get the power in my legs when I wanted,” he said.

Paul’s attitude and determination not to let his condition define him is inspiring to say the least.

"I'm going to keep fighting. I believe that I create my own future. I'm not giving up the fight. I'm keeping up the good fight,” he said, adding in that he is now back in the gym once a week thanks to the help of a personal assistant.

"Every Tuesday, we head to the gym in Killarney and there's a machine in there that is ideally suited for a person in a wheelchair. You push yourself up, attach yourself to the machine and you use the arms and the legs. I go in and I pump my feet and my hands as hard as I can and it's honestly great. I am in physical pain but not as bad as I could be,” he continued.

Such is the extent to which he is now a fully adopted ‘blow in’ to Kerry, Paul jokingly told a story of how he knows more people in Killarney than people who grew up there.

"I joined Killarney Rugby Club when I first moved here from Wexford. I used to play rugby in college in Galway and so I joined up with Killarney Rugby Club when I moved here just to start to get to know people. 10 years later, I ended up as Chairman,” he laughed.

"I remember once walking up High Street in Killarney and the amount of people I was saying hello to and the amount of people saying 'how are ya, Paul?' and I was with two girls at the time who I worked with and who were from Killarney and they said 'Paul, we don't know half the people that you do',” he added.

It’s this level of community love and support that has meant the world to Paul and his family in these tough times, even though at times, he joked that he is drained from all the socialising, especially at a recent family fun day fundraiser.

"The community support has been brilliant. I've got so much support from the HSE and from the home help. The HSE are looking out for me, the local community in Listry are looking out for me so what I can say, everyone has been brilliant. People there [at the family fun day in Faha on June 11] kept coming up to me and chatting to me and it was lovely. It was a great day. It was a major success but I was wrecked after it," he laughed.

"The amount of people who were coming up and chatting to me. It was almost the whole parish and you try to make time to say hello to everyone,” he said.

Finishing up, Paul said that he is also blessed to have the support of those in the community such as Tom Leslie and his team at the the Killarney Classic & Vintage Club.

"I want to say a few things about Tom Leslie and the Killarney Classic & Vintage Club, they've been brilliant. They're absolutely brilliant. Tom is an absolute gent, he's just a saint."

Donate to Paul’s fundraiser through the link here: https://www.idonate.ie/cause/PaulMurphyFundraiserMitochondrialMyopathyDisease

Those who donate are given the opportunity to win one of six fantastic prizes which include a vintage land rover, a vintage and a modern classic motorbike, as well as an overnight stay with international rugby tickets and a voucher for tyres.

Entry cost is €10 per ticket.

All the money raised, Paul said will go towards any helping him and his family in the future if and when his condition requires further assistance.

"What we hope to do eventually is, if things maybe need to be done around the house to help me adjust, that's what the money raised will go towards. Also, maybe I’ll look at getting an extra day a week with a personal assistant,” he said.