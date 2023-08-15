Kerry’s first new priest in five years as Killarney’s Mark Moriarty is ordained

Click below to see photos of the ordination at St Mary’s Cathedral on Sunday

A popular and well-known Killarney man has been ordained as a priest and celebrated his first Mass on Monday following the special ordination ceremony held on Sunday afternoon at St Mary’s Cathedral.

With falling vocations across the country, the ordination of Deacon Mark Moriarty is a source of ‘great hope and joy’ the Diocese of Kerry said.

He is the first to be ordained from the Diocese of Kerry since Fr Seán Jones, from Moyvane, in 2018 and only the second since 2007 which was the year Fr Bernard Healy, from Tralee, was ordained.

The son of Brian and Marjie Moriarty, who live in Aghadoe, Mark attended Holy Cross Mercy National School, and began his religious interests as an altar server. He then studied for the priesthood in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Mark was ordained to the Diaconate for the Diocese of Kerry earlier this month and has been based in Tralee as well as helping in Killarney parish since then.

His ordination at St Mary’s Cathedral was a very special occasion for Mark and his family and for the parish. It was performed by Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne, with Bishop Emeritus, Dr Bill Murphy in attendance along with colleagues from his class at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Fr Moriarty said his first Mass in Killarney – his home-town – on Monday.