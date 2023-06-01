Kerry valley that was the last place in Ireland to get electricity now has 5G broadband

L-R Fergal McCann, eir Director of Mobile Networks, Maeve O'Malley, eir Director of Fixed and TV, Eilise Sullivan, Anam Valley Cottages, Kealan Donoghue, eir Director of Mobile eir, Ireland’s largest telecommunications provider, has announced that it has brought 5G ultrafast mobile coverage to one of the most remote locations in Ireland, Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Eilise Sullivan, of Anam Valley Cottages located in the Black Valley uses her 5G ultrafast mobile coverage for the first time . eir, Ireland’s largest telecommunications provider, has announced that it has brought 5G ultrafast mobile coverage to one of the most remote locations in Ireland and the last place to get electricity.

It was the last place in Ireland to get electricity and now the Black Valley is making headlines as it take a leap forward in connectivity with 5G broadband coming to the remote valley.

Such was the connectivity issues in the Black Valley that even 999 calls could not be made and Kerry Mountain Rescue efforts were hampered by the poor broadband service, in what is a popular walking spot.

The concerned local community pleaded with Kerry County Council to help their rural community and this week the good news has arrived that 5G mobile phone and broadband is now available thanks to eir, Ireland’s largest telecommunications provider.

"There is a strong community in the valley that is working to develop businesses and facilities including the local school, and we need proper phone and broadband services as soon as possible to support the long-term viability of our community,” said spokesperson Ann Marie O’Donoghue pleading for all agencies to help them last year.

"They have a connectivity triple whammy,” said Kerry County Council's Head of Digital, Smart Programmes and Broadband, Brian Looney in a presentation to local councillors in recent months.

“They don't even have phones to make calls,” he said, despite landlines having been operational all most everywhere since the 1980s, with 3G coverage available for almost 20 years.

But good news arrived this week with the announcement by eir made in the scenic Gap of Dunloe this week where they were joined by local residents who are now enjoying high-speed broadband and crystal-clear mobile phone connections thanks to the latest leap forward in connectivity in the valley.

While the ESB began the rural electrification programme in 1946, electricity did not make its way to the Black Valley until 1977 when it is believed to have been the last corner of Ireland connected to the national power grid. Now, it is leap-frogging over much of the country in getting the fastest speeds and highest capacity mobile network available which also supports high-speed broadband.

The development is a boon to local business owners like Eilise Sullivan of Anam Valley Cottages who rents self-catering cottages to holiday-makers and facilitates arts and research residencies in this pristine, remote location, and can now promote her business and take online bookings with an assured, high quality broadband connection.

“I am incredibly proud of my home in the Black Valley. I started this business because I wanted to be able to share these incredible landscapes with other people from around the world and I wanted to try to elevate the position and perceived value of rural communities. With eir 5G those things are now possible. I have struggled for years with a substandard service which has made it difficult to manage and progress all areas of the business. It is such a relief to know that I will never have to be in that position again. Basic services such as home broadband and mobile coverage are a necessity for anyone living in today's society and this new system means that our community won't be left behind.”

Kerry Mountain Rescue’s vital service will also benefit from reliable high-quality connectivity and not have to rely on ‘walkie-talkie’ coverage when they head off in search of a climber in distress in the area.