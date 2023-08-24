Kerry town regeneration project moves forward with plans for redevelopment of historic building

Artistic impressions of the new look Cahersiveen town under the regeneration project. Here is Libary Square at the entrance to the town.

To the right is the artistic impression of the new Carnegie building which is to be tranformed as part of the regeneration project. The public's views are currently being sought on the building's redevelopment.

Kerry County Council are seeking the public's views on the redevelopment of the historic Carnegie Building in Cahersiveen. The development of this area of the South Kerry town is a major part of the regeneration project in the town.

Plans are now on display for the new building in Cahersiveen and the pubic is asked to give their views on the proposals before October 4, 2022.

The proposals will see the conservation, renovation and extension to the landmark building which was former Library of the town.

The Carnegie building is a protected structure and works will include upgrade and conservation works to the existing building including a community and performance space and revisions to the internal layout with a new entrance onto Bridge Street and to an internal courtyard.

A two-story extension is also to be added incorporating a tourist office, meetings rooms, offices and toilets.

The existing public toilets at the back of the building are also to be demolished.

There is a longa and vibrant history to the building in the town. Funding was first sought in 1903 from the Carnegie Trust and plans were accepted from the town in 1909 designed by Rudolph Maximillian Butler who designed four Carnegie libraries in Kerry.

An Architectural Impact Assessment has been carried out as and Environmental Impact Statement as part of the planning process. It is hoped to maintain the old building and incorporate the new elements to enhance this area of town.

In 2021 Kerry County Council secured RRDF funding of €2m for a regeneration project for the town which includes public realm enhancement, waterfront amenity enhancement and repurposing of key buildings in the town including the Carnegie building.

Design proposals to establish the Daniel O’Connell quarter, develop a movement management plan, enhance the public realm within the town centre, the Fair Field and the Waterfront were publicly displayed in May to get the local community’s views on the project as part of a non-statutory process.

The main issues raised on the day were the removal of the Daniel O’Connell church wall, the loss of parking and the relocation of the pedestrian crossing on Main Street and the designs have been amended to take account of the issues. It is hoped to seek planning for these plans before the end of the year.

As part of the regeneration project the Iveragh ballroom is also to be renovated and an Engineering firm has been appointed to prepare a report on the building. Living Iveragh, a local group, are working with the local authority on this.

The road despot is also to be moved form the Waterfront and Fair Field as part of the plans and a new road depot has been acquired, the council has confirmed.

Kerry County Council have also said that they are involved in land negotiations for other parts of the project.

Cllr Michael Cahill said this project is important to the local community.

"Cahersiveen is about to be transformed into an exciting, thriving town again and along with the South Kerry Greenway progressing, I am confident that this will be a massive game-changer for the town and the entire Iveragh region, creating new jobs, new businesses and opportunities for all,” he said.

Cllr Norma Moriarty has previously welcomed the plans and said that the project is a great opportunity “to rejuvenate and revitalise the town.”

Full details of the public consultation on the Carnegie building is at https://www.kerrycoco.ie/part-8-public-notice-conservation-renovation-and-extension-of-the-carnegie-building-at-cahersiveen/