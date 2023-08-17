Kerry to house 7,000 Ukrainian refugees as 260 more to arrive to three new locations

The former Presentatin Convent Listowel which is to house Ukrainian refugees in the coming weeks.

The presentation convent Killarney which is to become home to approximately 100 Ukrainian refugees in the coming weeks.

Approximately 260 more Ukrainian refugees are set to arrive in Kerry in the coming weeks.

Three more locations in Kerry have been to house Ukrainian Refugees. These are the Falcon Inn in Glenbeigh, the Presentation Covent in Listowel and the Presentation Convent in Killarney.

Approximately 100 refugees are set for the Falcon Inn in Glenbeigh and these will arrive shortly as the property is ready for occupation.

A further approximately 100 is also set for Killarney's Presentation Covent, a building that was recently sold, and which will be occupied within weeks.

The Presentation Covent in Listowel is set to house around 55 Ukrainian refugees and this too will be in the coming months. Controversy has surrounded the use of this building for refugees amid public fears that it would be for international protection applicants from all countries, not solely Ukrainian refugees.

However the Department has confirmed that the building is to house Ukrainian refugees.

The Department has confirmed that the numbers may vary in each location given the huge need for accommodation

The responsibility for housing refugees and international protection applications is under PAS, the International Protection Accommodation Services, and this is under the remit of the Department of Equality and Integration.

According to figures from the Department as of August 16, 2023 there are approximately 6,751 Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection being accommodated in approximately 120 accommodation settings in Kerry.

This number will now increase to over 7,000 with the arrival of new Ukrainian refugees to the county to three new accommodation centres.

Since February 2022, Ireland has welcomed over 80,800 people who have fled Ukraine.

In a statement the Department say that Ireland will continue to welcome refugees. They said finding accommodation is difficult.

"There’s no expectation that arrivals will abate and the outlook for the availability of suitable accommodation is extremely challenging. More than 69,605 Ukrainian people have sought accommodation from the State,” they said.