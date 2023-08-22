Kerry teenager Ryan Nagle remembered by friends and family on what would have been his 18 birthday

At Ryan’s 18th Birthday Motor Memorial Run fundraiser for Kerry Hospice Foundation and Embrace the farm accident charity were Kassie O'Sullivan, Holly Barrett and Chloe Nagle. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Doing their bit for Ryan’s 18th Birthday Motor Memorial Run on Sunday were (from left): Cathal Foley, Laura Coffey, Marie Brosnan, Mairead Dunphy,Breda O'Shea and Alice Culloty.Photo by Michael G Kenny

All ready for Ryan’s 18th Birthday Motor Memorial Run on Sunday in Milltown which was in aid of The Kerry Hospice and Embrace the farm accident charity L-R: Bridget, Holly Richardson,Kaylan Heffernan,Sarah McGrath,Breda Nelligan, Trica Dow and in front Kerry Richardson. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Dan and Eileen Harrington from Kilgarvan along with their 1978 Austin Morris Princess getting ready to take part in in Ryan’s 18th Birthday Motor Memorial Run on Sunday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Eighteen Lexus is200s led the memorial run for the late Ryan Nagle on a very special celebration to mark his the teenager’s 18th birthday.

The car was a symbol of Ryan’s love of cars and was indeed a car he himself had bought before his tragic death, although he was as yet unable to drive.

The Castlemaine teenager died at just 13 years of age, in a tragic quad bike accident in April 2019, an tragic event that changed the lives of the Nagle family forever. But Ryan lives on in their hearts and memories and over the past few years the family has ensured that he is never forgotten as they celebrate his key milestone birthdays.

Ryan would have turned 18 on August 8 and on Sunday last his family came together to host Ryan’s ‘18th Birthday Motor Memorial Run’ to celebrate the occasion, raise significant funds for charity and ensure his death was not in vain. This time his mom Irene chose Embrace Farm and Kerry Hospice Foundation as they chosen charities – on his 16th birthday funds raised went to Pieta House.

220 vehicles attended Ryan’s memorial Run – many owned by his friends who came together for the special occasion.

"It is a lovely way to remember Ryan. It was special, I did shed a few tears but it was meaningful and special. It was fantastic to see his friends in their tractors and cars and, as his sisters said, there was a real special birthday vibe for Ryan,” Irene told The Kerryman.

Irene said Ryan was mad about vehicles of any sort and for her there is comfort in knowing that he got to enjoy his passion before he died. For Irene, that’s why the memorial run is so important – it remembers Ryan for the boy he was. “He would have loved Sunday’s event,” she added.

DJ Kevin Healy-Rae provided entertainment at Milltown Mart before the run to Tralee and back and he in fact knew Ryan though cars before his death, so Irene was delighted to have him attend on the day.

The family is duly delighted with the fundraiser which has just reached over €8,000 for the charities – no easy feat given the number of charity fundraisers that exist.

"We didn't expect it to be so close to last time but we feel we did fantastic to get €8,000 in three hours,” Irene said.