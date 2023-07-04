Kerry Stars to hit the red carpet for their very own ‘OsKars’

Blues "Sisters" film cast l-r: Teresa Casey, Rosie Healy, Aoife Favier, Miriam Slattery, Joanne Brosnan, Mary Woodcock O'Sullivan, Breda Duggan (missing - Marguerite Dwyer, Mary O'Callaghan, Ann Kelly, Eileen O'Donoghue, Janet O'Donoghue, Corinna Favier) at the launch of the Oskars in the Kilcummin Clubhouse on Friday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough

"Veronica Guerin" cast: Johnny Courtney, Luke Ryan, Martina Dineen, Kenny Cronin, Shane O'Riordan, Fionnuala Kelly, Michelle O'Riordan, Noreen O'Sullivan; (missing - Siobhan D'Arcy, Donal O'Sullivan, Gavin Kelly, Mary Kelly, Brendan Brosnan) at the launch of the Oskars in the Kilcummin Clubhouse on Friday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough

"Kerry Girls" film cast: Jock Mcllory, Sinead Favier, Marie O'Shea, Nicole Williams, Fr. Jim Linehan, Eabha Dwyer, Niamh Dwyer, Craig O'Riordan, Aileen Healy (missing Molly O'Connor, Caitriona McGuire, John Culloty, Nicole O'Brien, Caoimhe Lehane) at the launch of the Oskars in the Kilcummin Clubhouse on Friday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough

"The Wind That Shakes The Barley" film cast l-r: Paddy O'Sullivan, Neilie Moynihan, Danny O'Leary, Julie Brosnan, James Moynihan, Katie Crowley, Derry Healy, Kevin O'Riordan (Daniel Kelly, Sean Lucey, Johnathan Bowler, Fr. Joe Begley, Niamh O'Donoghue) at the launch of the Oskars in the Kilcummin Clubhouse on Friday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough

"Braveheart" Film cast: Gearoid O'Sullivan, Aisling O'Donoghue, Trish O'Mahony, Jerry Mullane, Jimmy Kelly, Den Casey, David O'Donoghue, Albert Kelly, (missing - Rory D'Arcy, Daragh McGuire) at the launch of the Oskars in the Kilcummin Clubhouse on Friday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough

"Calendar Girls" film cast l-r: Louise O'Connor, Marguerite Hickey, Helena Buckley, Annie Mcllory, Martina O'Riordan, Gavin O'Leary, Mary O'Leary, Selma Dineen, Marie Keane (missing Linda Dennehy, Geraldine Piggott, Mary O'Brien, Una O'Connor, Louise Finnegan McGuire, Breda Lynch, Maureen Fleming, Kieran O'Callaghan, Stephen O'Donoghue) pictured at the Launch of Oskars in Kilcummin Klubhouse on Friday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The launch of a ‘Night at the OsKaRs’ 2023 was definitely one to remember as over a hundred people from the local parishes of Glenflesk and Killcummin have been selected to take on some of the most famous roles of the silver screen in the unique fundraiser.

The local cast are set to to take part in scenes from the eight selected films hat will then be showcased at the big ‘Night at the OsKaRs’ 2023 in the INEC Arena on December 7 next.

At the launch night, which was at Kilcummin GAA Club, all was revealed by MC Brendan Fuller.

Among the blockbuster films to feature in December will be Veronica Guerin, The Wind that shakes the Barley, Calendar Girls, Braveheart, Bridesmaids, Blues Sisters, ‘Kerry’ Girls and Downfall.

Talking about the anticipation for the big reveal, Derry Healy, Glenflesk GAA said:

“People have been bursting with excitement for the last two weeks waiting to find out what films they would star in and what part they would play,” Derry said.

Kevin Rowe Events was responsible for choosing and casting the films for the fundraiser.

“The atmosphere was absolutely brilliant as each film and cast was revealed, we are looking forward to an exciting year,” said Niamh Dwyer, Kilcummin GAA.

And now the hard works begins as the cast practice their starring roles for the stage.