Kerry shop where €1 million-winning Lotto ticket was sold is revealed

The shop where the winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket – which has bagged some lucky player a cool €1 million – was sold is Murphy’s Supervalu on Railway Road in Kenmare, it can now be revealed.

The numbers drawn last night were 1, 8, 16, 27, 31, and 33, and the bonus number was 14.

Store owner Derry Murphy was delighted to hear the good news:

“It really could be anyone who’s won since we have a real mix of locals and tourists who shop with us every day. We’re a busy store in the centre of town so there will be a real buzz around the place as soon as the news gets out,” he said.

To think that one of our customers is now a millionaire is very exciting and great news. The staff here will be delighted to hear that we sold a ticket worth €1 million. The biggest prize that we sold before this was €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw so we were definitely due another big win,” he continued.

The National Lottery is continuing to urge Lotto players in Kerry to check their tickets carefully as Wednesday’s top prize winner is yet to make contact. The newest National Lottery millionaire is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it safe.

The winner should contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.