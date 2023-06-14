Kerry regatta season kicks off this weekend

File photo of Sneem Seine Boat Crew who won gold today and secured the Johnny Mahony Overall Trophy for the 2019 season at the Valentia Regatta.

It’s that time of year again and Kerry’s crop of talented rowers are ready to go as the regatta season kicks off.

Callinafercy Regatta is the opening regatta of the 2023 season of the South and Mid Kerry Rowing calendar. It is set to be a busy season with eight regattas on the circuit.

There is huge interest in our Four Oar Races with U12s up to Senior Men and Ladies taking to the water. The defending Senior Mens Crew from Callinafercy are back to defend their title from 2022 as are Sneem Senior Ladies and it looks like we will have plenty competition in all categories to make it a very interesting season.

There is huge interest in all the junior races which bodes well for the future of our traditional boats and our beloved Seine Boat is getting a boost of numbers on the water with crews in training from Sneem Valentia, Cahersiveeen, Caherdaniel Ballinaskelligs and Cromane. Sneem are the holders of the beloved Johnny Mahony Trophy and will be the crew to beat but with so much competition it will make an interesting season.

“Everyone is looking forward to the season . The South and Mid Kerry Rowing Board would like to wish all out clubs a safe and enjoyable season for 2023 and to thank them for their dedication to our sport and tradition,” said PRO Mary B Teahan.

A successful launch took place last week of a new rescue boat which was a collaboration between the South and Mid Kerry Rowing Board and Kerry Coastal Rowing Board with front and centre making Safety First for our regattas and rowers so well done to all who attended the launch.

Callinfercy Regatta takes place this weekend with the draw for the Buoys at 4pm with the following Race Order (Subject to change)

4.15 Under 14 Girls

4.35 Under 16 Girls

4.55 Under 12s

5.15 Under 14 Mixed

5.35 Under 18 Girls

5.55 U18 Boys

6.15 U16 Mixed

6.35 Senior Ladies

6.55 Senior Men

7.15 Seine Boat

Rowing Calendar for the 2023 season for South and Mid Kerry Eight Regattas

18th June Callinafercy

24th June Sive (Saturday)

2nd July Cahersiveen

9th July Ballinaskelligs

16th July Sneem

22nd July Cromane (Saturday)

7th August Valentia

13th August Portmagee

Rowing Calendar for 2023 Kerry Coastal Regattas - County Championships Regattas